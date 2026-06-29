Top South African cyclist Ryno Schutte faces weeks on the sidelines after a frightening crash during the Uprising Race in Soweto

Race organisers have admitted traffic control failures allowed a vehicle onto the course, leading to the incident and the cancellation of the race

The latest accident has reignited concerns over rider safety at South African road racing events following a series of vehicle-related crashes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African cyclist Ryno Schutte has undergone surgery after suffering a broken collarbone in a collision with a motor vehicle during the 2026 Uprising Race in Soweto on Youth Day.

Ryno Schutte suufered as erious injury during the Uprising Race on 16 June 2026. image:@ryno.schutte

Source: Instagram

According to The Citizen, Schutte, who leads the men's standings in the Mzansi National Road Series, was among the riders chasing the front of the race when the incident occurred on June 16. The crash forced organisers to abandon the competitive event over safety concerns after a vehicle gained access to the race route.

How Ryno Schutte was injured during the Uprising Race

According to Schutte, he was travelling at close to 60km/h with a group of riders when they reached a four-way intersection.

"I was busy chasing, and together with a couple of other riders, bumped into the car as we were racing," Schutte told The Citizen.

The impact left the experienced cyclist with a broken collarbone. He was initially transported in his team vehicle before an ambulance arrived around 10 minutes later to take him to hospital.

Schutte has since undergone a successful operation and is expected to spend the next two weeks recovering.

Ryno Schutte is recovering after surgery was done on him after the injury. Image:@ryno.schutte

Source: Instagram

Uprising Race organisers explain what went wrong

Race organisers Buhle Madlala and Mpume Mtintso admitted that traffic management failed on parts of the route, allowing public vehicles onto the closed course. The organisers said the situation became unsafe, prompting the President of the Commissaires Panel to stop the race before it could continue.

Madlala explained that the competitive race was called off after the incident, with a charity race held afterwards instead. He added that the situation was considered unsafe by the President of the Commissaires Panel, who made the decision to stop the event to protect the riders.

See the post below on Facebook.

The latest incident comes months after Pretoria runner Dezirée du Plessis died after being struck by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon in November 2025.

Earlier this year, two cyclists were also injured in separate collisions with vehicles during the provincial championships, while a 61-year-old cyclist tragically lost his life after a taxi crash on Victoria Road in Camps Bay on Monday, 6 April 2026. The incidents have raised fresh concerns about safety measures at road racing events across South Africa.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News