A 28-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a crocodile at Marina Vallarta Beach near a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as witnesses heard screams coming from the shoreline

A visiting San Clemente family tried to intervene after mistaking the incident for a rip current rescue, but the victim was dragged underwater before help could reach him

Authorities later recovered the man’s body hours after the attack, while officials noted warning signage in the area about crocodiles, stingrays and other marine hazards

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Jamie Yetter and her fiancé, Chris Bury, from San Clemente shared what they witnessed. Image: @nbcla

Source: TikTok

A 28-year-old man has died after a crocodile attack at Marina Vallarta Beach in Mexico, near the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, in an incident that unfolded in front of stunned hotel guests on Friday evening. According to @nbcla on 28 June 2026,a San Clemente couple on vacation witnessed a man get attacked and killed by a crocodile near their hotel Friday night.

The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to Jalisco state police, who confirmed that the victim was a Mexican national in Puerto Vallarta for work. His body was recovered roughly 12 hours later in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As the situation unfolded, Bury attempted to reach the victim using a kayak he found near the beach. She added that the situation escalated rapidly. Despite their efforts, the man was already in the water with the crocodile before any meaningful intervention could take place.

The visual showed the Marina Vallarta Beach near the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa Image: @nbcla

Source: TikTok

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Man's body recovered hours later

Emergency responders later recovered the victim’s body from the water approximately 12 hours after the attack, Jalisco state police confirmed. Authorities have not released further details about the crocodile involved or whether wildlife control teams were deployed following the incident.

Witnesses noted that signage leading to the beach from the hotel property includes warnings about jellyfish, stingrays and crocodiles in the water. However, the visiting family said they misinterpreted the crocodile warning symbol, initially thinking it depicted an iguana rather than a danger alert.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Safety concerns raised after incident

The attack shared publicly by the account @nbcla occurred in a busy tourist area near a major resort, raising renewed questions about crocodile presence in coastal waterways around Puerto Vallarta.

Pipeliner77 commented:

“This was in Cozumel.”

German Rodriguez commented:

“Puerto Vallarta's economy is about to decline.”

Chad Babuk joked:

“I was scrolling through the comments trying to find somebody blaming Trump for this.”

L Boogie commented:

“Tons in Cancun. My home is surrounded by a laguna.”

User78652496 commented:

“I’ve heard more about Puerto Vallarta this year than I care to.”

OG_Pinocchio commented:

“Wow, I’ve stayed at this resort.”

SirrJohn Moto commented:

“I stayed at this hotel! Wow.”

Rikki commented:

“Well, I'm never going there.”

katekc100 commented:

“I’d rather encounter a shark than a crocodile. Crocodiles are truly terrifying.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about crocodile

A crocodile euthanised in South Africa sparked international backlash, with many calling it cruel despite authorities recovering human remains.

A family day at a UK zoo turned into a nightmare after a three-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure by a man believed to be a stranger.

A search and rescue team member has detailed the harsh conditions crews faced while searching the Crocodile River, saying cold water, dense vegetation and hippos complicated recovery efforts.

Source: Briefly News