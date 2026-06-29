A 45-year-old Australian man has been arrested in Thailand after police found the body of a 17-year-old girl inside a suitcase abandoned near railway tracks

Investigators allege the killing followed a dispute over 700 Thai baht (about R360). The suspect has been charged with four offences, including murder, but denies the allegations

The case has sparked widespread reaction online, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager's family and calling for justice as police continue their investigation

Simon Carman was arrested in Thailand and brought to the station. Image: @abcnewsaus

Source: TikTok

A 45-year-old Australian man was reportedly arrested in Thailand after the body of a teenage girl was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase, with police alleging the killing followed a dispute over just 700 Thai baht, roughly R360. The video posted by the news outlet @abcnewsaus on 28 June 2026, showed the camera footage from the hotel.

The suspect, identified as Simon Peter Carman, was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on 27 June after authorities linked him to the death of 17-year-old Thanchanok Donhomla. Police have charged Carman with four offences, including murder, which carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty under Thai law. He has denied the charges.

Body discovered near railway tracks

According to Thai police, the investigation began after Thanchanok was reported missing by a friend, who said she had last been seen with a foreign man. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage showing the teenager entering a condominium in Jomtien with Carman during the early hours of 25 June.

About 18 hours later, surveillance cameras shared by the news outlet @abcnewsaus captured the suspect leaving the building on a motorcycle with a large black suitcase strapped to the back. Police later found the suitcase abandoned near railway tracks, about 10 minutes from the condominium. Inside was the body of the missing teenager. Authorities arrested Carman at Bangkok's international airport while he was preparing to leave the country.

The late Tunchanok Donhomla posing for a photo. Image: @abcnewsaus

Source: TikTok

Police allege dispute over money

Thai police allege the incident began after a disagreement involving 700 Thai baht, approximately R360. According to investigators, Carman claimed the teenager attempted to rob him while he was taking money from his wallet. In a video recorded by police following his arrest, Carman alleged the teenager pulled a knife on him.

He has denied intentionally killing the girl but reportedly admitted placing her body inside the suitcase after the incident. The victim's father has spoken publicly following the arrest, describing his daughter as a hardworking teenager who helped support her family. He said those responsible for her death should face the harshest punishment available under Thai law.

Thailand retains the death penalty for certain serious crimes, including murder, although executions are carried out infrequently. Australian authorities have confirmed they are providing consular assistance to Carman following his arrest.

Check out the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News