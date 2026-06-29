A 26-year-old suspect faces two murder charges in Harrismith for the deaths of two young brothers

Victims were found bound; one was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other later succumbed to injuries

Comprehensive investigations continue as the suspect remains in custody ahead of a court appearance on June 29

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man from the Eastern Cape was arrested for murder. Image: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

HARRISMITH, EASTERN CAPE— The Harrismith Magistrate’s Court is expected to hear the case of a 26-year-old suspect facing two counts of murder following his arrest at Toekoms Farm. Harrismith police apprehended the wanted individual on the same agricultural property where the crimes took place.

The legal proceedings stem from an incident on 24 June 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two young brothers, Reanetswe Lakaje, aged nine, and Thabiso Lakaje, aged 14. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), public police records, and local reports, a security guard working on the farm discovered the siblings near the entrance to their residence.

Both children had their hands and mouths bound with cloth material at the time of discovery. The security guard immediately notified the farm manager to initiate an emergency response.

Harrismith police apprehend 26-year-old farm murder suspect

The elder sibling, Thabiso, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Reanetswe was found alive but in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The mother of the two boys was away at work during the targeted attack and was notified of the incident afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SAPS provincial management confirmed that the suspect was tracked down directly on the farm premises. While the exact motive behind the double homicide remains unestablished, authorities confirmed that comprehensive police investigations into the murders are continuing. The suspect remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Monday, 29 June 2026.

View the statement on X here:

Australian Man Arrested in Thailand Over Teenage Girl's Murder

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a 45-year-old Australian man, Simon Peter Carman, was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while attempting to flee Thailand after the body of 17-year-old Thanchanok Donhomla was found inside a suitcase near railway tracks. CCTV footage tracked Carman leaving a Jomtien condominium with the suitcase strapped to his motorcycle.

Source: Briefly News