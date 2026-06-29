The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating four cases of murder following a shooting in Walmer, Eastern Cape

The bodies of the four individuals, two men and two women, were found in a shack at the Solomon Mahlangu Informal Settlement

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the shooting, speculating about who was responsible for it

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South Africans weighed in on the murders of four people in the Eastern Cape. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE - The murder of four people at the Solomon Mahlangu Informal Settlement, Walmer, has sparked speculation online about why the people were killed.

The bodies of the four individuals were found at a shack in the informal settlement in the early hours of Monday, 29 June 2026. The victims all sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their heads.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has now launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of two males and two females in Walmer, near Gqeberha.

Victims were shot in the head

According to police, the bodies of two adult males and two adult females were found inside the shack. The discovery was made at approximately 2 am. One male and one female were found lying next to each other in the sitting room, while the others were on a bed in the bedroom. All four victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigations into the shooting continue, and police have yet to determine whether any items were taken from the premises.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Police arrived at the scene to find that four people had been shot in the head. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the shooting

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the shooting, as they speculated on what the motive was.

Mzukhona Mndi stated:

“You will never see a single march when crime is committed by one of us.”

Ngoy Celestin Mbilizi questioned:

“March and March members are the ones who are committing crimes. Why is there crime in townships while there are no more foreigners?”

Kapembwa Simunyola agreed:

“Foreigners are leaving, and crime is going up.”

Xolani Mazomba noted:

“Every week, PE is on the news for murder.”

Tiego Mnisi agreed:

“The Eastern Cape is always in the news for bad reasons.”

Shyline Mangezvo asked:

“Foreigners have left. Who do you blame now?”

@MfingoK questioned:

“Foreigners fighting back? Akere, they have guns. If you can smuggle a whole human into a country. What's a crate of surplus artillery from Somalia?”

@Phillip_58186 stated:

“Four people in Eastern Cape, three in Western Cape and one in Gauteng gunned down in one weekend at the same time. SA law enforcement is very much on the ground, including their intelligence, to safeguard illegal foreigners for R600 million. So great to government.”

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News