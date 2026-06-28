Three suspected burglars spent several minutes trying to break into a Ninapark, Pretoria home in broad daylight on Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Security camera footage caught the men testing every door and window on the property before walking away completely empty-handed

South Africans flooded the comments with rage, with many saying private security and alarm systems are failing homeowners

Screenshots of the CCTV footage. Images: global_insight_channel

Source: Instagram

Three suspected burglars failed to break into a Ninapark, Pretoria home on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, after a security camera caught their every move in broad daylight. The footage spread rapidly across social media and left South Africans demanding answers about crime and home security.

The three men arrived at the property around midday, dressed in a blue jacket, a green hoodie, and dark clothing. One appeared to be carrying a tool. They worked their way around the patio, trying every door and window they could find. After several minutes of failed attempts, they walked away from the yard with nothing.

Mzansi was not having it

South Africans in the comments were angry, not amused. Many pointed out that the alarm system did absolutely nothing to stop the men from approaching the property. “Alarm doesn’t even bother them, please people get your gun for protection, it’s getting bad out there,” one person wrote. Others questioned where the security guards were while this unfolded. “Where are the security guards?” another user asked.

Ninapark is a quiet, well-maintained suburb in Akasia, on the northern foothills of the Magaliesberg mountain range in Pretoria. Residents say no neighbourhood is safe anymore. The footage has reignited the conversation about whether alarm systems are still worth having in South Africa. No arrests have been confirmed at the time of publishing.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Source: Briefly News