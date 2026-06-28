“The Alarm Doesn’t Scare Them”: SA Fumes After CCTV Catches Attempted Midday Break-In in Pretoria
- Three suspected burglars spent several minutes trying to break into a Ninapark, Pretoria home in broad daylight on Tuesday, 23 June 2026
- Security camera footage caught the men testing every door and window on the property before walking away completely empty-handed
- South Africans flooded the comments with rage, with many saying private security and alarm systems are failing homeowners
Three suspected burglars failed to break into a Ninapark, Pretoria home on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, after a security camera caught their every move in broad daylight. The footage spread rapidly across social media and left South Africans demanding answers about crime and home security.
The three men arrived at the property around midday, dressed in a blue jacket, a green hoodie, and dark clothing. One appeared to be carrying a tool. They worked their way around the patio, trying every door and window they could find. After several minutes of failed attempts, they walked away from the yard with nothing.
Mzansi was not having it
South Africans in the comments were angry, not amused. Many pointed out that the alarm system did absolutely nothing to stop the men from approaching the property. “Alarm doesn’t even bother them, please people get your gun for protection, it’s getting bad out there,” one person wrote. Others questioned where the security guards were while this unfolded. “Where are the security guards?” another user asked.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Ninapark is a quiet, well-maintained suburb in Akasia, on the northern foothills of the Magaliesberg mountain range in Pretoria. Residents say no neighbourhood is safe anymore. The footage has reignited the conversation about whether alarm systems are still worth having in South Africa. No arrests have been confirmed at the time of publishing.
Watch the Instagram video below:
More CCTV-related articles
- CCTV footage of a mass shooting in Browns Farm, Philippi, Cape Town, went viral on 3 June 2026.
- A UK restaurant hit back at a customer by releasing CCTV footage from 30 May 2026 showing her placing hair into a plate of macaroni and cheese before complaining to staff.
- he employee of Punda Maria Bakery escaped unharmed after four suspects broke into the business on 8 June 2026.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za