The Border Management Authority discovered explosive cables at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Sunday, 28 June 2026

The South African Police Service's Bomb Disposal Unit and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested one man

South Africans weighed in on the discovery at the border, as they shared mixed reactions online about the situation

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The Malawian national was arrested at the Beitbridge Port of Entry after he was found with explosives. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO – A Malawian national has been arrested after he was found at the Beitbridge Port of Entry with explosive cables.

The Malawian national was travelling on an Interlink bus on Sunday, 28 June 2026, which was searched by members of the Border Management Authority (BMA). He was found with explosive cables with an estimated street value of about R100,000, which were hidden in a bag of rice.

Investigations are underway into intended destination of cables

Following the discovery, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Disposal Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) were called out to the scene.

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The Malawian man was then arrested and detained at the Musina Police Station in Limpopo as investigations continue to determine where the explosive cables came from and where they were going. Police are also investigating whether there are possible criminal networks linked to the explosives.

BMA is committed to protecting South Africa

Speaking about the arrest, Acting Commissioner, retired Major-General David Chilembe, said that the interception proved that the BMA was committed to protecting South Africa's borders and safeguarding the public.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to combat transnational organised crime and ensure that those who attempt to violate our laws are brought to justice," he said.

He commended the work done by guards at the border, saying they remain committed to detecting and preventing the movement of prohibited goods across the country’s ports of entry.

Explosive cables worth R100,000 were found aboard a bus at the border. Image: @MzansiThirdEye

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the discovery

Social media users weighed in on the discovery, with some surprised that the BMA was preventing criminality, while others added that it was the reason why there was a demand for foreign nationals to leave the country.

Zolani Ntongana stated:

“All of a sudden, border police have eyes now.”

Mhawu Dlamini Cog sarcastically said:

“They are our brothers. Let them come.”

Nolo Jones noted:

“That rice has seen things. Big respect to the border guards for staying alert. These routine checks are doing serious work.”

Nino Hlubi added:

“As we are being reminded as South Africans that the problem is not foreigners. Ay bandla.”

Thuso Phutieagae asked:

“President Ramaphosa, are foreigners not the problem in South Africa?”

Nso Vo Monweg suggested:

“South African zama-zamas are buying the explosives and also cash-in-transit criminals.”

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke exclaimed:

“Let the whole of Africa know about this and understand why we say they must go.”

Other stories about Malawian nations in South Africa

Briefly News has covered several stories about the Malawian nationals who were camping outside a site in Durban.

Source: Briefly News