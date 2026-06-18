KWAZULU-NATAL – The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that 12 babies have been born at a makeshift site in Sherwood, Durban, where thousands of Malawian nationals have been sheltering.

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The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that 12 babies were born to Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall in Durban. Image: @Zanele_Shenge

Source: Twitter

The Malawian nations have been camped at the Sherwood Hall grounds since the beginning of June 2026, as they await evacuation back home.

The Malawian government is working to repatriate the nationals ahead of 30 June 2026, which is the deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. March and March, which is spearheading the calls for illegal immigrants to go back to their homes, have also called for a national shutdown on 30 June.

Home Affairs confirms 12 births

As immigration officers continue processing thousands of Malawian nationals at the makeshift camp, Home Affairs confirmed that 12 babies have been born there since the beginning of the month. The last two were born on 17 July 2026.

Officials from the department also confirmed that the majority of those at the site are in South Africa illegally. As officials wait for repatriation efforts to resume, conditions at the camp have raised concerns, as there have been reports of dehydration and illness.

There are also concerns about the ability to care for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, toddlers, and newborns.

Source: Briefly News