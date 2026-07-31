ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced that the party welcomed a new member ahead of the Local Government Elections

Ayanda Allie was the sole Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) in Gauteng for Build One South Africa (BOSA)

Allie's BOSA membership was terminated on 23 July 2026, following a lengthy internal disciplinary process

ActionSA has appointed former BOSA MPL Ayanda Allie as the party's Gauteng Election Campaign Ambassador. Image: @HermanMashaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - ActionSA has unveiled Ayanda Allie as its 2026 Election Campaign Ambassador for Issue Driving in Gauteng.

Party leader Herman Mashaba announced the move on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, 31 July 2026, describing her appointment as a "high-profile addition".

Mashaba stated that Allie would reinforce ActionSA's campaign infrastructure, sharpen its focus on issues affecting Gauteng residents, and accelerate its preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

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Allie's exit from Build One South Africa

The appointment follows Allie's departure from Build One South Africa (BOSA) after the party terminated her membership. Her membership was terminated on 23 July 2026, following a lengthy internal disciplinary process.

Allie had served as BOSA's sole Member of the Provincial Legislature in Gauteng for roughly two years, having joined the party in early 2024, initially in the role of communications director.

While BOSA did not publicly detail the specific charges against her, reports indicated the dispute centred on an alleged failure to make mandatory salary contributions to the party, commonly referred to as party tithes. BOSA cited accountability among public representatives as the basis for the disciplinary action.

Source: Briefly News