A mass outpouring of celebration in Mexico City after a historic World Cup knockout win quickly spiralled into a deadly crowd disaster, leaving multiple people dead and many others affected

Authorities are now investigating how a night of national jubilation turned chaotic, with concerns raised over overcrowding in key public gathering zones

The tragedy has reignited questions about safety at major sporting celebrations in one of the world’s most densely populated cities

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Tragedy struck at the ongoing FIFA World Cup after celebrations turned deadly when co-hosts Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Wednesday, 31 July 2026.

Three people died from asphyxia after becoming trapped in crowds near Paseo de la Reforma, while a fourth later died in hospital after suffering seizures and cardiorespiratory arrest. Authorities have opened investigations into all four deaths to determine whether any responsibility lies with event organisers or other parties involved.

Reports from BBC Sport say a 19-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman, and a 44-year-old man died after crowds surged during celebrations across Mexico City. The 19-year-old is understood to have died due to suffocation during the chaos. City authorities later confirmed that a 30-year-old man also died following an epileptic crisis.

Mexico City Mayor expresses condolences

City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while also promising support in the days ahead.

Health officials said emergency teams attended to three unconscious individuals at separate locations along Paseo de la Reforma before they were transported to hospital.

According to the city’s health authority, first aid and CPR were administered at the scene before the patients were transferred for specialist care. Authorities later confirmed that three of the victims died from suffocation and were identified by their families.

In a social media message following the announcement of the deaths, Brugada urged supporters to “always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy.”

Fans celebrate wildly after Mexico's victory

Mexico’s victory triggered widespread celebrations at the Estadio Azteca and across many parts of the city, with fireworks visible long after the final whistle.

Ahead of the match, Brugada had already advised fans planning to gather near the Angel of Independence monument to seek alternative viewing spots due to heavy crowding in the area.

Mexico City’s metropolitan region is home to more than 20 million people, placing it among the most densely populated urban areas in the world. This is not the first incident to mar World Cup celebrations, following reports in June of a separate vehicle and crowd-related incident.

Mexico’s win over Ecuador sparked large-scale celebrations across the capital, with fireworks lighting up the night sky long after full-time, particularly around the Estadio Azteca and surrounding districts.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News