A Malawian man facing repatriation from Gqeberha refused to return home without his six-year-old canine companion

Local animal welfare group St Francis Animal Rescue launched a public appeal to fund the pet's travel expenses

Generous donors raised the necessary funds within three days to reunite the devoted owner and his dog in Malawi

Compassionate South Africa united a Malawian man with his dog. Image: DevidDO

Source: Getty Images

A Malawian national residing in Gqeberha faced a heartbreaking dilemma when he learnt of his repatriation. Faced with the choice of returning home alone or finding a way to bring his six-year-old dog, he adamantly refused to abandon the animal he had raised from a puppy. He approached St Francis Animal Rescue, a welfare group familiar with his situation, explaining that he could not bear the thought of leaving his loyal companion behind to face a life of confusion, grief, and neglect.

An inseparable bond

Deeply moved by the pair's connection, the rescue organisation decided to step in despite their own limited resources and the growing number of animals facing similar crises. The owner contributed the little money he could afford, and the organisation reached out to the public to cover the remaining costs for veterinary clearance, a custom travel crate, airfare, and initial food supplies. GoodThingsGuy first reported on Thursday, 2 July 2026, that the public response to the appeal was swift and overwhelming.

Public generosity triumphs

Within just 72 hours, compassionate strangers from across South Africa contributed enough money to fund the relocation. The rescue group expressed immense gratitude for the collective kindness, noting that any surplus donations would be directed toward aiding other pets left vulnerable by displaced foreign nationals during this challenging period. Because of this communal support, the devoted pet owner will soon be reunited with his dog in Malawi.

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Source: Briefly News