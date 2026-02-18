“You Will Be Happy in Your Forever Home”: Video of Old Dog Finally Getting Adopted Warms Hearts
- Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre hosted an emotional farewell for Gibson, one of their oldest residents, who was moving to a new home
- In a video shared on Instagram, staff members formed a guard of honour to celebrate the 11-year-old dog finally being adopted by a loving couple
- The viral video sparked an outpouring of love from social media users, with many moved to tears by the senior dog's happy ending
After spending a significant portion of his life waiting for a family to call his own, 11-year-old dog Gibson finally walked out of the shelter doors for the last time.
The video was shared on Instagram by @wetnose_animal_rescue_center, showing the dedicated staff members lining up to form a guard of honour for the ageing dog.
As Gibson was handed over to his new parents on February 14 2026, the team cheered and waved, marking the end of his long wait for a forever home. As one of the @wetnose_animal_rescue_center's oldest residents, Gibson had become a fixture at the rescue, making his adoption a milestone for the organisation.
Simple steps to adopt your new best friend
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) makes it easy to give a rescued pet a home through a clear three-step process. First, you must complete a property inspection application to ensure your home is safe and secure for an animal. Once approved, you then submit your identity documents and proof of residence before making a final payment on the day you collect the dog. This process ensures that every dog and cat is matched with a responsible owner and a suitable living environment.
SA reacts to Gibson’s adoption
The clip gained traction online, with the comments section overflowing with emotional tributes. Many viewers admitted to being moved to tears, with some jokingly asking who was chopping onions? Some shared well wishes, hoping that Gibson would be showered with nothing but love and comfort in his golden years. One viewer noted that adopting her dog was the best decision she had ever made, encouraging others to consider the route.
"He has a healing voice": SA searches for homeless man with a golden voice after viral funeral video
User @momthatfbombs said:
"These are the best!!! Go well, sweet Gibson. Enjoy those couch naps in the sunshine 🧡."
User @sarahjhodg shared:
"This is the sweetest thing!!! Yay, Gibson, enjoy your new home!"
User @marilize_gio commented:
"Love this!🥰🤩. We are so happy with our adopted boy from @wetnose_animal_rescue_center. The BEST decision ever ❤️!"
User @kyleswanny15 asked:
"Whose chopping onions🧅😭. This is so awesome. It's really cool 😎. This made my day."
User @francyopi added:
"Bless your new parents! Gibson, you will be happy in your forever home 🙏."
User @lebowskis_pomeranian said:
"I'm crying. I want to adopt them all."
