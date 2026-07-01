Driver fatigue suspected in fatal N1 highway bus accident near Beitbridge Border Post

Crash involved 65 undocumented Malawian nationals; 11 passengers injured

Transport Deputy Minister calls for comprehensive report on contributing factors

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A bus driver was killed when a bus carrying Malawians got into an accident. Images:Amos GUMULIRA / AFP via Getty Images and Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO— Driver fatigue is the suspected cause of a fatal accident on the N1 highway near the Beitbridge Border Post on 30 June 2026. The Limpopo Department of Transport reported that a 33-year-old bus driver lost control of the vehicle and died at the scene. The bus, which overturned approximately four kilometres south of the border post near Musina, was transporting undocumented Malawian nationals from KwaZulu-Natal to a repatriation centre.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) deployed a crash investigator to the scene following claims from passengers that the driver repeatedly fell asleep at the wheel. Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa requested a comprehensive report to establish all contributing factors.

Bus accident claims 1 life

According to the Border Management Authority (BMA), the bus carried 65 passengers travelling from Pietermaritzburg to Malawi under an organised repatriation permit. Officials confirmed that 11 passengers sustained injuries in the crash. Emergency medical personnel treated the victims at the scene before transferring them to Musina Hospital for further clinical care, while the remaining 55 passengers reportedly declined medical transport.

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The incident occurred amidst an ongoing national crackdown on illegal immigration. Authorities have intensified enforcement operations, with over 18,000 undocumented foreign nationals processed for deportation and repatriation by mid-2026. Local municipal officials in Msunduzi recently closed temporary shelters where thousands of migrants had gathered ahead of anti-illegal immigration protest deadlines.

Border Management Authority Acting Commissioner David Chilembe expressed condolences to the family of the driver. BMA officials, the South African Police Service, and local traffic authorities managed the scene to allow forensic investigators to complete their work while keeping the N1 highway open.

Buss carying Malawians turned away

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the repatriation of over 8,200 foreign nationals processed through the Beitbridge port of entry and the challenges faced by transport operators. Amid rising anti-immigration tensions, many are returning home for safety, while others face deportation, revealing the complex dynamics surrounding this significant event.

Source: Briefly News