The Border Management Authority turned away 17 buses at the Beitbridge port of entry after they arrived without the required travel documents

Between 12 and 24 June 2026, authorities processed 6,709 Malawian nationals on 112 buses and 1,521 Zimbabwean nationals on 26 buses

Authorities also found that many buses involved in the repatriation were registered in South Africa without valid cross-border permits

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Foreign nationals entering buses to leave SA. Images: The Asahi Shimbun / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO, BEITBRIDGE - More than 8 200 foreign nationals have been processed for repatriation through the Beitbridge port of entry in less than two weeks, but the process hit a snag on 25 June 2026 when 17 buses arrived at the border without the required Emergency Travel Certificates.

To prevent a backlog at one of South Africa's busiest border posts, authorities directed the buses to the Musina truck stop to wait while the necessary documentation was obtained and checked.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed the incident and made clear that Beitbridge would not be used as a waiting area for non-compliant buses.

Why were the buses turned away?

Every person processed at Beitbridge for repatriation is checked in the presence of officials from their country's embassy, who verify identity and travel documents before anyone crosses the border.

When the 17 buses arrived without Emergency Travel Certificates, the process could not move forward. On top of that, the BMA found that a number of buses being used for repatriation were South African-registered vehicles that did not have the cross-border permits legally required for international travel.

Several drivers were also found to be travelling without passports, which is a basic requirement for crossing into another country.

Masiapato called on all transport operators involved in repatriation to get their paperwork in order before arriving at the border. This includes making sure vehicles are roadworthy, drivers carry valid passports, and all cross-border permits are in place.

Foreign nationals taking part in voluntary repatriation were also reminded that they must first be processed by the Department of Home Affairs and cleared by SAPS at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre before heading to Beitbridge.

The security check is in place to ensure that wanted suspects are not being moved across the border under the cover of repatriation.

What is driving the repatriation?

The large-scale movement of foreign nationals out of South Africa has been driven by a combination of factors.

Rising anti-immigration tensions and fears of targeted violence ahead of looming deadlines have pushed many to return home for their safety. Others have been officially deported as undocumented individuals, with government agencies coordinating directly with foreign embassies throughout the process.

In some cases, governments of the affected countries have also stepped in to organise transport for citizens who cannot afford to leave on their own.

Foreign nationals lining up at a border post. Images: MARCO LONGARI / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the repatriation in SA

Nigeria welcomed a second group of 66 citizens who had been stranded in South Africa, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approving an emergency support package that included cash payouts and free SIM cards to help them rebuild their lives back home.

South Africans lined the roads to watch buses carrying foreign nationals leave the country, and the moment sparked a divided reaction online, with some feeling sympathy and others insisting the departures were only temporary.

A Malawian national waiting at the Durban Drive-In for repatriation said he planned to come back to South Africa through legal channels.

Source: Briefly News