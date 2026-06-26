Thousands of Malawian nationals remain at the Durban Drive-In as they await repatriation

One Malawian national discussed why so many of his countrymen were in the country

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the number of Malawian nationals in the country

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A Malawian national said he plans to return to South Africa legally because his employer would miss him. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A Malawian national, who is awaiting repatriation, has said that he will have to return with the proper documentation, as his employer would need him.

Speaking to SABC News at the old Durban Drive-In, Moosa Lodge said that he did not blame the government or civic groups for demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave.

Lodge is one of thousands of foreign nationals at the drive-in, which has become a processing site. Approximately 20,000 Malawian nationals have already been repatriated over the past few weeks from South Africa, and the number is still growing.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed that most of the Malawian nationals who have already left were in the country illegally.

Malawian national eager to return

Discussing the fact that he must leave, Lodge said that he would return when he got the proper documentation, as he was working and living in the country.

“You see, there are thousands and thousands of people working in different places. Some were working in the companies. And then, as we are leaving now, the bosses are crying for the workers now. “So, we need to come back. But the government officials at the border must check that you have the right documents to work,” he said.

Another Malawian national, Gift Siyabu, explained that he worked as a plumber in South Africa and made a good life for himself. He added that he had a wife and child that he had to leave behind.

“I have a daughter here, and even my wife, she really loves me. I tried talking to her to tell her let’s go together to Malawi, but she refused,” he said.

Thousands of Malawian nationals are eager to leave South Africa. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with many focusing on the fact that there were so many Malawian nationals in South Africa.

Themba Ngcoza said:

“There are possibly tens of millions of aliens in this country.”

Justin Nagel added:

“Let them leave the same way they came in. Easy.”

Bertha Theo noted:

“Mmmm, they were a lot. I get why RSA is chasing immigrants.”

Primitive Man claimed:

“Seems like the whole of Malawi is in South Africa.”

Bonga DeBongz Mdidimba asked:

“Who is left in Malawi?”

MaSangweni KaMasumpa questioned:

“Is there anybody left in Malawi?”

Agrippa M Chanda agreed:

“Yoh. It's like the entire nation of Malawi was in SA. Guys, let's prioritise home. That is why for me, it’s Zambia for life.

Other stories about Malawian nations in South Africa

Briefly News has covered several stories about the Malawian nationals who were camping outside a site in Durban.

A Malawian national who was camping outside Sherwood Hall said that he had not had a bath in seven days.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that several babies were born to Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall.

Home Affairs stated that no Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall were linked to crime in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News