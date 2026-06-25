Repatriated Nigerians Gifted Free MTN SIM Cards and 5-Figure Cash Payouts to Rebuild Their Lives
- Nigerian officials at the Lagos airport welcomed a second batch of 66 citizens who were stranded in South Africa on Wednesday, 24 June 2026
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the emergency intervention as part of the state’s commitment to protect citizens trapped abroad
- The returnees received immediate financial stipends alongside communications packages upon arrival to assist with their local reintegration
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A rescue plane carrying vulnerable nationals touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at around 8:50 pm on 24 June 2026. This is the second group to be brought home, following an earlier flight on 11 June that carried 258 people.
The official updates were shared on the government's X account, @nidcom_gov, on their return, with the story first reported by Legit. Value Jet Chairman Otunba Kunle Soname funded the emergency repatriation flight. State officials confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively working to ensure that all registered citizens still in South Africa are brought home safely.
Returnees provide financial help in local currencies after landing
Both government and private donors gave the returnees large financial packages upon arrival. Imo State citizens received ₦1,000,000 (around R11,200) each from their governor. Pastor Bolaji Idowu also donated ₦100,000 (around R1,120) to every returnee. Additionally, MTN Nigeria provided SIM cards with ₦50,000 (around R560) worth of data and credited ₦100,000 (around R1,120) cash into each person's bank account.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za