Nigerian officials at the Lagos airport welcomed a second batch of 66 citizens who were stranded in South Africa on Wednesday, 24 June 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the emergency intervention as part of the state’s commitment to protect citizens trapped abroad

The returnees received immediate financial stipends alongside communications packages upon arrival to assist with their local reintegration

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Dozens of Nigerian citizens have been successfully flown home following an international rescue project. Image: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

A rescue plane carrying vulnerable nationals touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at around 8:50 pm on 24 June 2026. This is the second group to be brought home, following an earlier flight on 11 June that carried 258 people.

The official updates were shared on the government's X account, @nidcom_gov, on their return, with the story first reported by Legit. Value Jet Chairman Otunba Kunle Soname funded the emergency repatriation flight. State officials confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively working to ensure that all registered citizens still in South Africa are brought home safely.

Returnees provide financial help in local currencies after landing

Both government and private donors gave the returnees large financial packages upon arrival. Imo State citizens received ₦1,000,000 (around R11,200) each from their governor. Pastor Bolaji Idowu also donated ₦100,000 (around R1,120) to every returnee. Additionally, MTN Nigeria provided SIM cards with ₦50,000 (around R560) worth of data and credited ₦100,000 (around R1,120) cash into each person's bank account.

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Source: Briefly News