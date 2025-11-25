Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo donated approximately R91 million in honour of his birthday

A breakdown of his generosity included vehicle, bus, and cash donations to organisations in his country

Several Zimbabwean social media users applauded Wicknell for giving back to his community

Zimbabwean business mogul Wicknell Chivayo donated millions of rands to various organisations in his country. Images: Sir Wicknell

Wicknell Chivayo, a Zimbabwean businessman, celebrated his 43rd birthday on 22 November, 2025 and decided to share R91 million with his community. After seeing a list of what he had donated, many internet users familiar with Wicknell's work applauded his generosity.

Seen as controversial by some, the philanthropist has ties to the country's ruling party, ZANU–PF, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a fact that may raise concerns about political influence over charitable actions.

Wicknell dedicated his birthday to "uplifting women, strengthening national structures, and supporting President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030," according to the Instagram account @zanupf__2024. He honoured the ZANU–PF Women’s League, Young Women 4ED, his church community, and the schools that shaped him during his formative years.

Wicknell Chivayo has met with many political figures, including Malawi's Peter Mutharika (left) and Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Tinubu (right). Images: @sir_wicknell

Below is a breakdown of his multi-million-rand donation:

Vehicle donations

6 × 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 VXR, US$190 000 each — Total: US$1 140 000 (roughly R19 663 573)

10 × 2025 Toyota Hilux GD6 2.8D Double Cab, US$65 000 each — Total: US$650 000 (roughly R11 211 686)

5 × 2025 Toyota Hilux GD6 2.8D Double Cab (Young Women 4ED) — Total: US$325 000 (roughly R5 605 843)

Bus donations (valued at US$210 000 (roughly R3 622 237) each)

10 × 75-seater Higer buses (Johanne Masowe Chishanu Church) — Total: US$2 100 000 (roughly R36 222 372)

1 × 75-seater bus (Dudley Hall Primary School) — Total: US$210 000 (roughly R3 622 237)

1 × 75-seater bus (John Landa Nkomo School) — Total: US$210 000 (roughly R3 622 237)

Cash donations

US$500 000 (roughly R8 624 374): Women’s League empowerment initiatives

US$100 000 (roughly R1 724 874): Young Women 4ED development programmes

Wicknell Chivayo's R91 million donation applauded

Several social media users who learned about Wicknell’s generous contributions to society expressed their admiration in the comment section, including notable reactions from those who praised his efforts.

@munashe_chaplin was grateful and said:

"Thank you, Sir Wicknell Chivayo, for your unwavering support. Your generosity and commitment are truly appreciated, and your contribution is making a meaningful difference."

@rienainternational_college wrote under one of Wicknell's posts:

"When God wants to bless a village, He empowers one of His sons. You are Africa's great son."

An impressed @mr_fabulous_ke stated:

"This guy is who he thinks he is."

@afromufasa_ added in the comment section:

"Nice one. Next stop is the catering industry. We are ready."

@teecadothomas saw things differently, writing:

"I understand that he’s a millionaire, but build something in your country's schools, hospitals, or malls to create jobs or skills centres rather than this."

