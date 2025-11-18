Rachel Kolisi appealed for contributions on behalf of two non-profit organisations

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Kolisi shared multiple Instagram stories urging her followers to contact the organisations directly

Rachel Kolisi shared two letters listing the items that each non-profit organisation was requesting

Rachel Kolisi appealed for contributions on behalf of two organisations. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

South African influencer and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi has appealed for donations on behalf of orphanages and elderly homes that contacted her for assistance.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, the former CEO of the Kolisi Foundation shared that at least two organisations had reached out to her for assistance ahead of the festive season. In one Instagram story, Rachel Kolisi urged her followers to contact the orphanages and elderly homes to assist them in any way possible. The Instagram story read:

“A couple of orgs have reached out support for their Christmas parties, this first one is an orphanage- the 2nd is more for elderly. Please could you reach out to them directly to support. Remember, every little bit helps. Even a food parcel/Christmas box – anything,” she wrote.

See the screenshot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rachel Kolisi urged her followers to donate to the needy ahead of the Christmas holiday. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi appeals for donations on behalf of organisations

In subsequent Instagram stories, Rachel Kolisi shared a letter from Sheltering Butterflies.

“At Sheltering Butterflies, our mission is to bring joy, love, and festive cheer to children in foster care and those separated from their biological families. We know this season can be especially difficult for them, as they miss their families the most during this time. We also recognise the dedication of foster parents, who often carry heavy responsibilities with limited resources,” part of the letter by Sheltering Butterflies reads.

The letter requested contributions towards its Annual Feast of Fun Day, scheduled for 18 December 2025. The organisation appealed for food parcel hampers, contributions toward the meal of the day, Christmas shoebox or gifts, monetary donations, and volunteering your time.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi appealed for donations ahead of the festive season. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

On the next Instagram story, the mother of two shared a letter by Masisizane Service Centre. The non-profit organisation appealed for food parcels ahead of its Christmas Party for 150 seniors on 9 December 2025.

"Masisizane Service Centre is an NPO based at Inanda, ward 44. The organisation services under-resourced communities through various activities and programmes. We focus mainly on vulnerable youth, children, women and particularly the elderly," part of the letter reads.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi asked for donations on behalf of elderly homes and orphanages. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared a more detailed request from Masisizane Service Centre, which included 5kg Rice, 5kg Nyala (Maize Meal), 4 Tin Beans (400g), 4 Tinned Fish (400g), 2kg Sugar, Trinco Teabags, 1L Oil, 2kg Biscuits, 1L Diluted Juice, and 500g Salt.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi shared the list of groceries needed by Masisizane Service Centre. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel celebrates as Kolisi Foundation invests R54 million

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi celebrated after the Kolisi Foundation reached a milestone of R54 million in investment to feed communities across South Africa.

Before leaving the foundation, Rachel Kolisi worked with her then-husband, Siya, to tirelessly feed communities in South Africa and collaborated with the local charity, Feed the Nation.

Source: Briefly News