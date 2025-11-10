South African rugby star Siya Kolisi shared some cute family moments in Paris with his son and daughter

The celebrated athlete played his 100th Springbok test cap, and it was a historic one as the team beat France

Mzansi can't help but wonder who took the photos as Rachel Kolisi was in France with their children

It was a family affair in Paris, as Siya Kolisi and his children melted hearts. The Springboks star shared some cute photos with his son and daughter, strolling through the streets of France.

This followed his historic win after his 100th Springbok test cap match, where the Springboks defeated Les Bleus 32–17 at the Stade de France.

Siya and family go viral

On his Instagram page on Sunday, 9 November, Kolisi shared cute photos of himself and his kids having fun together. He added a heart emoji on his post. However, Mzansi could not help but wonder who took the photos, with many guessing that it was his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi. She recently trended after attending the match with the children.

Below are some of the reactions:

primrose_nonkeuse said:

"Lovely to see you guys together, it’s a matter of time -ngaske nibuyelane @siyakolisi, we love our Sis in -law. Reunited, Glory to God, our power family is back."

ntuthu_mbalo stated:

"Rachel Kolisi, what a woman. God bless your heart. May you never remove your eyes from God because. A Woman of faith, you continue to amaze me. Family first @rachelkolisi I respect you, love this for you Siyamthanda, you have an amazing mother to your family to me world congratulations Siya."

erosa0001 revealed:

"Saw the documentary on Siya's life and how Rachel battled through the years with him but stood steadfast in her support."

egrensemann said:

"Aaaah, Rachel, you're a Special human being. Trust THIS made our captain's day even more special."

wallymcfarley stated:

"No words can describe the pride I have for you. Great dad, great leader and team player."

tandokazimbeki8 shared:

"Thank you, Rachel Kolisi, for being the pillar of strength and understanding God's assignment.. From the beginning, you were there for him. Even now, you are still standing behind him. I know it's a bit different this time, but we thank God for you. You have a beautiful heart. And to Siya, thank you bhuti wam for motivating the youth of South Africa, for not giving up, our background doesn't define our destiny. Just know that the loyal ones are the ones who loved you for who you are, not for what you have or what you can do for them."

pearlnel21 said:

"Thank you, Rachel Kolisi, for bringing the kids. Family is Everything, no matter what."

