Legendary dancer Rosana Maya, who was married to South African actor Jonathan Pienaar, has shared the star's cause of death

The late Yizo Yizo and Generations actor passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025, at the age of 63 years

South Africans took to social media this week to pay tribute to the legendary Binnelanders actor

Jonathan Pienaar's ex-wife shares his cause of death and final words.

The family of talented Binnelanders actor Jonathan Pienaar has revealed his cause of death, after he passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025.

The former Yizo Yizo actor died a few days after his friend, Phillip Henn, passed away in November 2025.

Pienaar's ex-wife, Rosana Maya, shared in an interview with News24 on Monday, 10 November 2025, that she attributes the actor's death to "heart failure," and his health was deteriorating.

Maya adds that she had hired a nurse to take care of the former Generations star after their recent divorce.

The legendary dancer also reveals: "She [the nurse] said she went in to see him [Pienaar] and he said 'Where am I?' and fell asleep again."

When the nurse went back again to check on him and to give medication, he had passed away.

Social media user Poormanscaviar paid tribute to Pienaar on his X account on Monday, 10 November 2025.

"Just heard the news and walked past one of his movie posters. RIP Legend. One of SA's biggest breakers on the screen and a lekker breker in real life. Rest easy, Johnny Pienaar. #jonathanpienaar," he said.

South Africans pay tribute to Yizo Yizo star

Pienaar's ex-wife, Maya, paid tribute to him on social media and wrote: "

The most beautiful man, a unique soul… like your wolves, you gave so much for so little. The world is a lesser place without you in it; my sadness is too deep. Fly with angels, my love."

Desiree Levin said:

"My deepest sympathy, Rose. You never intimated anything. I only know how excited Johnny was with Dancing in the Dust. He sat next to me and explained all the nuances, and it made the show so much more meaningful with his commentary. Wishing you strength in these hours."

Karin Gaertner reacted:

"I am so sorry for your loss and suffering, dear Zannie. You gave everything you could. May he rest in peace, and may you find peace and comfort. Sending you lots of love."

Lionel Spilkin commented:

"I will miss you, bro. We will meet again."

Colleen Smith replied:

"Oh no, not another one of our legends. Superb actor, lovely, lovely human being, condolences to his family, wishing you strength and love over this horrible time."

Heather Daniels said:

"A great actor. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his dear soul rise in glory with the angels and rest in peace."

Jonathan Pienaar's ex-wife discusses his cause of death and final days.

