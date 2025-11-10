Fan-favourite South African actor Jonathan Pienaar, who has starred on TV shows such as Yizo Yizo and Generations, has died

The Binnelanders actor passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025, at the age of 63 years

South Africans and fans of the thespian took to social media this week to pay tribute to the 63-year-old actor

Popular Generations and Yizo Yizo actor Jonathan Pienaar has passed away at the age of 63.

The award-winning star died a few days after his friend Phillip Henn, who was also 63 years old.

Pienaar is also famously known for portraying the character of Leon in Binnelanders opposite the late actor Bradley Olivier.

TVSA reports that Pienaar passed away on Monday, 10 November 2025. The star is famously known for playing roles in TV shows such as The Lab, Binnelanders, Hopeville, The Queen, Generations, Yizo Yizo, and many more.

Entertainment news channel Actor Spaces confirmed on its X account on Monday, 10 November 2025, that the legendary thespian has died.

"For over 30 years, Jonathan Pienaar carried the heartbeat of South African storytelling, a voice of grit, soul, and honesty. He gave everything to the craft, and the craft will forever carry his name. A storyteller, a teacher, a legend whose light continues to guide. Rest in Power, Jonathan Pienaar," wrote the channel.

Briefly News will give an update on Pienaar's cause of death, memorial, and funeral services as soon as possible.

South Africans pay tribute to Pienaar

Ryan Kruger wrote:

"I am so devastated to hear of the passing of Jonathan Pienaar. Great friend, amazing actor, another one of our best SA character actors gone, and can not be replaced. I was so lucky to have acted beside you and directed you in two great characters, and to learn from you. I watched you on the big screen just last night, and people were singing your praises. I will forever miss our 2-hour late-night phone calls chatting sh*t. You were a super wise and funny man, always calm and collected. I will miss every phone call, starting with 'Howzit, my beautiful brother?' in his amazing voice. Icon, I will miss you, my friend. ;-( i just wrote a part for you recently. Sending love to his wife and family."

Anton Dekker replied:

"Rest in peace, Jonathan Pienaar. A truly unique actor, but much more than that, a great human being. Our world today is truly less colourful, less dramatic, with less love. A complex human being, but a real 'mensch'. I will miss your inimitable presence, your talent, and your caring for all of humanity. Goodbye, my friend. We will never forget. May the most heartfelt condolences be offered to his family and loved ones."

Denver Vraaghom commented:

"Jonathan Pienaar, not only were you a colleague and a friend, you were a soul mate, my Brother. My hart is in stukke, (my heart is broken). Hope your crossover was peaceful. Rest well, Broe'tjie (brother) of mine."

