Talented musician Vincent Maphopha passed away after he was involved in a tragic car crash with Kharishma

The family of the keyboard player has paid tribute to their son, who will reportedly be buried over the weekend in Limpopo province

South Africans took to social media this week to wish Kharishma a speedy recovery and to bid farewell to Vincent Maphopha, who passed away on Friday, 31 October 2025

Vincent Maphopha's family mourns him after he died in a car crash with Kharishma. Images: Maboss_1 and BougaLoveMohapi

Source: Twitter

The family of Vincent Maphopha, the driver who died in a car accident that injured Melita Mogale, known as Kharishma, has broken their silence.

Kharishma's family previously asked South Africans to pray for their daughter, who is hospitalised at Polokwane Hospital after the tragic car crash on Friday morning, 31 October 2025.

The Maphopha family revealed to the SABC on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, that they are struggling to cope with their son's death and will remember their son as a passionate keyboard player who loved music.

“As a family, we will remember Vincent as a very jolly person. Vincent loved music; he was a keyboardist. He used to play the keyboard in different churches," says the family.

The Maphophas adds that pastors used to ask Vincent to come and play keyboard for their congregation, and they will remember him as someone who loved beautiful things.

"Vincent loved beautiful things; he was very neat, and he loved neatness,” added the family.

Social media user @maboss1 shared Vincent's memorial and funeral services on her X account on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

"May Vincent's soul rest in peace; he is the one who was driving Kharishma on the day of the accident," she wrote.

The content creator's memorial service will be held on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at AFM Church. His funeral service will be held on Sunday, 9 November 2025, at Ditakaneng, Motetema, and he'll be buried at Rakgoadi Cemetery.

South Africans pay tribute to Vincent

Shortgun Shxt said:

"Wish they could postpone his funeral until so that they could celebrate his final day on earth on his birthday. RIP Vincent."

Fulufhelo Mupati responded:

"Yho, condolences to his family. Rest well, young man."

Kay Pholoba wrote:

"Sending heartfelt condolences during this difficult time."

Ramahlare Mmantsha Precious reacted:

"May his precious soul rest in everlasting peace."

Minnie Lekgoathi said:

"Yho, I still can't believe it. Rest in peace, homie."

Waleed Mpho Mahapa replied:

"His birthday is approaching, eish, journey well, bro."

@maboss_1 wrote:

"May Vincent's soul rest in peace; he is the one who was driving Kharishma on the day of the accident."

The family of the man who was driving Kharishma in the car crash shares his funeral details. Images: Kharishma

Source: Facebook

Kharishma was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend in public

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kharishma was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend and manager at a fuel station, leading to the cancellation of her shows.

Eyewitnesses, as reported by Tzaneen Voice, saw her boyfriend kicking, choking, and dragging her to the ground.

Social media users reacted, urging Kharishma to seek help, noting it's not the first instance, and expressing concern over her working relationship with her boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News