Limpopo-born musician Vincent Maphopha, who passed away after the tragic car crash with Kharishma, was a student at the University of Limpopo

The institution paid tribute to the 24-year-old student this week, who worked as Kharishma's driver

The upcoming keyboard player was buried over the weekend in Limpopo province in Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

University of Limpopo pays tribute to Kharishma's driver, Vincent Maphopha.

Vincent Maphopha, the driver who died in a car accident that injured Melita Mogale, known as Kharishma, was a third-year student at the University of Limpopo.

The Maphopha family recently broke their silence after the passing of their son, who was also a musician.

Lekompo musician Kharishma, who was involved in a car accident with Maphopha, is currently in Polokwane Hospital receiving treatment for her injuries.

Maphopha's life was cut short on Friday, 31 October 2025, after the head-on collision near Polokwane.

Sunday World reports that the University of Limpopo recently paid tribute to Maphopha’s loved ones and the university community.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of the above-mentioned student, who passed away on October 31, 2025, due to unnatural causes. The university extends its heartfelt sympathies to his family, classmates, and lecturers during this difficult time," said the institution.

Maphopha was registered in the faculty of science and agriculture, and was studying for a BSc in Plant Production [Level 3] during the 2025 academic year.

Entertainment news channel MDN News revealed on its X account on Sunday, 9 November 2025, that Maphopha was a 3rd year BSC Plant Production student at the University of Limpopo.

"The funeral for 24‑year‑old Vincent Mojakgomo Maphopha, who worked as a driver for Limpopo musician Kharishma and was also a third‑year BSc Plant Production student at the University of Limpopo, was held today in Ward 31, Motetema, within the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality. Vincent tragically lost his life on Friday, 31 October 2025, in a head‑on collision near Polokwane, which also left Kharishma in the ICU," says the channel.

The Maphopha family asked for privacy as they continue to grieve, and thanked the Maphopha's friends, fans, and artists for their messages of support.

South Africans pay tribute to Maphopha

Pamhidzo Siyahakamela reacted:

"God will heal you, give new strength to overcome, you're not alone."

Motlatjo Masipa commented:

"Lord, have mercy, please and save her also, the soul of Vincent, may he rest well. Father, all those things put in your Holy hands."

Nkele Uoane said:

"Rest in peace, young man."

Ngwanamorula Pheladi replied:

"Rest in peace, home boy."

Koos Makgalemele responded:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

University of Limpopo mourns Kharishma's driver Vincent Maphopha, who was buried on Sunday.

Limpopo Premier asks South Africans to pray for Kharishma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba asked South Africans to pray for Kharishma, who is in hospital.

Ramathuba attended the funeral of late musician Dr Nel, who was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to Dr Nel and to thank Ramathuba for her message.

