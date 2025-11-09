Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has asked South Africans to pray for Kharishma, who is in hospital

Ramathuba attended the funeral of late musician Dr Nel, who was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025

South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to Dr Nel and to thank Ramathuba for her message

Premier of Limpopo Asks South Africans to Pray For Kharishma at Dr Nel's Funeral. Images: MDNNews

Popular Lekompo artist Kharishma was remembered by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba at Dr Nel's funeral service on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Lekompo star Kharishma recently made headlines when she was involved in a car accident.

Ramathuba discussed Kharishma after her family confirmed that she was hospitalised and fighting for her life in the hospital.

Molimisi Baaitsi, aka Dr Nel, was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at his home in Botshabelo Village in Limpopo.

Molimise's lifeless body was discovered on the side of the road at Botshabelo on Sunday, 31 October 2025.

Sunday World reports that Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba delivered a eulogy at the funeral service of Dr Newl on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Dr Ramathuba revealed that the province was devastated by the death of the late musician, and justice needs to prevail.

Ramathuba shared that artist Kharishma is still in the hospital after the fatal accident that claimed her friend's life.

“May she recover, get out of that hospital bed and continue to entertain us,” said the premier.

Dr Ramathuba also urged South Africans to put Kharishma in their prayers following an operation.

Social media user Phophi Ramathuba shared on his X account on Saturday, 8 November 2025, that Molimise was 31 years old when he was killed.

"We joined thousands of fans and supporters of our rising star Baatsi Molimise, known as Dr Nel, in Botshabelo village at Lephalale. At just 31, he managed to inspire a generation through his powerful voice &insightful lyrics. May his soul rest in peace, lefase le ja bana ba lona," she wrote.

South Africans react to the premier's at Dr Nel's funeral

Mhpo Natalie reacted:

"Rest in peace. I will always love you. I will always remember you, Dr Nel. Rest in peace. My lovely artist, Dr Nel."

Adivhaho Goodness said:

"The delivery that you show us is too much. We need someone like you, you're a good leader, keep it up for such a good thing for your community's salute."

Beyond Tutoring wrote:

"If always being there was the name of a person, that's your leadership."

Nthabiseng Ramogale Potego replied;

"The most supportive ANC leader we ever had in Limpopo, we appreciate her."

Francinah Mmofša Matjila responded:

"Her presence is always highly appreciated. A woman of substance."

The Premier of Limpopo attended Dr Nel's funeral and spoke about Kharishma. Image: PolokwaneWeekly

