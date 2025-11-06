Molimisi Baaitsi, popularly known as Dr Nel, was found dead on the side of the road at Botshabelo Village on Sunday, 2 November 2025

Dr Nel's family confirmed the memorial and funeral details in an interview with a local publication

In the interview, Dr Nel's aunt, Makanye Ramogale, made a heartfelt appeal ahead of the musician's burial

Lekompo star Molimisi 'Dr Nel' Baaitsi's family made a heartfelt plea ahead of his burial.

Lekompo star Molimisi ‘Dr Nel’ Baaitsi’s family has made a heartfelt plea ahead of his burial on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Days after Kharishma was involved in a car accident that claimed one person’s life, Mzansi was plunged into mourning on Sunday, 2 November 2025, after a passerby found Dr Nel’s lifeless body on the side of the road along Ga-Seleka, Phetogo Drive, at Botshabelo Village around 4 AM. His family has confirmed the burial details and made a heartfelt plea to South Africans.

Dr Nel's family makes heartfelt plea ahead of his burial

According to a report by Sunday World, Molimisi ‘Dr Nel’ Baaitsi’s family confirmed that the late Lekompo star will be buried at Botshabelo Village in Limpopo on Saturday, 8 November, after a memorial service on Thursday, 6 November.

In an interview with the publication, Dr Nel’s aunt, Makanye Ramogale, who raised him since childhood, appealed for donations.

“We need all the help we can get from his friends, peers and those who cared about him,” Ramogale said.

She disclosed that Dr Nel had not disclosed whether he had an active funeral policy or insurance before his tragic passing.

“No, he didn’t disclose whether he had a funeral policy; all contributions matter,” she added.

Makanye Ramogale told the publication that some people were making donations, which will go towards Dr Nel’s funeral expenses.

“People have started making donations, and all the money will go towards the funeral,” Ramogale said.

Dr Nel's family confirmed his burial details.

Dr Nel’s final video hours before his death resurfaces

In related news, Lekompo producer and musician Molimisi 'Dr Nel' Baaitsi shared his last moments at a newly launched club.

In a video which he shared on Saturday, 1 November 2025, on his official Facebook account, Dr Nel is enjoying himself at an undisclosed local entertainment spot where he performed hours before his tragic death.

In the video posted on his Facebook account, Dr Nel was having fun with several undisclosed people at the entertainment spot.

Several social media users flooded the comments section, dissecting the body language of some of the people in the video and suggesting that the police should start questioning them.

