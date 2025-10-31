Dumi Bee Miya, a gospel musician and uMgungundlovu FM presenter, was shot dead in Machisa, KwaZulu-Natal

Miya's wife, Noxolo, as well as the police, confirmed details of the tragic incident that happened on Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Tributes poured in from across South Africa, with Miya's wife sharing a possible reason why he was shot

South Africa has been plunged into mourning following the death of uMgungundlovu radio presenter and gospel singer Dumi Bee Miya, who was shot dead at his home in Machibisa on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, in the evening.

Dumi Bee Miya joins the growing list of entertainers, such as DJ Sumbody, who have been shot and killed.

Dumi Bee Miya’s wife, Noxolo, told TshisaLive that the unfortunate incident happened moments after they returned home from the Greater Edendale mall, where they had gone to pick up a few items from the supermarket.

Wife and police confirm details of Dumi Bee Miya's passing

She said when they got home, she left their one-year-old daughter in the car while she carried some of the groceries into the house. When she was about to return to the car to get the remaining groceries, she heard loud bangs.

“After doing that, I was about to return to the car to get the remaining items, but when I got inside, I heard loud bangs,” said Noxolo.

Noxolo told the publication that she couldn’t identify the assailants as one of them wore something over their face. She said she was devastated by her husband’s passing. Miya’s wife said he had not indicated that his life was at risk. She hinted that his death might have been related to politics, though no formal investigation has confirmed this.

“The only thing I know is that he was involved with a political party and within that party there were people at odds with him,” she said.

When contacted for comment, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed reports that Miya was ambushed at his Machibisa home by unknown assailants who shot him multiple times before escaping. Netshiunda said Miya was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he was declared dead upon admission.

SA paid tribute to a radio host who was killed at his home in KZN. Image: Dumi Bee Miya

Source: Facebook

SA mourns KZN radio presenter fatally shot at his home

Following Dumi Bee Miya’s passing, Edendale Mall’s marketing manager, Gugu Ngcobo, mourned the gospel musician’s death on the mall’s Facebook page. Edendale Mall also paid tribute to Miya for his projects to uplift the community. They revealed that they were preparing for an event with him at Mthethomusha Primary School.

uMgungundlovu 107.6 FM also mourned Miya’s passing. The station paid tribute to his commitment and dedication. uMgungundlovu revealed that Miya set himself apart from everyone else because of his love for art.

“We have been dealt a heavy blow. May his soul rest in peace,” said the station.

