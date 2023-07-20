Brandley Olivier eventually died hours after his family corrected a death hoax

The Binnelander star was on life support at a Johannesburg hospital

Tributes pour in for the talented actor, with his friends and family devastated by his passing

Bradley Olivier has sadly passed away after being on life support since Monday, 17 July, at Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg.

‘Binnelanders’ star Bradley Olivier has passed away. Images: Bradley Terence Olivier

The actor played the character of Danny Jantjies in a popular Afrikaans show, Binnelanders, before his death, TshisaLive reported.

The Olivier family releases a media statement on social media

His family updated a media statement on Thursday evening, 20 July, to announce his death after it had previously corrected a death hoax, disclosing that he was instead on life support.

Solomon Cupido wrote this Facebook post on Wednesday:

"Over the past two days, Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora Hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible.

"We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this immensely difficult time and allow us to grieve in peace."

He wrote a new statement on Thursday evening:

Social media reacts to the news of his passing

His fans and colleagues poured the star's Facebook page with tributes. These are some of the messages:

@Renier Havenga sobbed:

"Rest in Peace Bradley Terence Olivier, I can't believe it."

@Adonis Hawthorne said:

"The family and friends are in our prayers."

@Quinton Baartman said:

"My hope was that the Lord would do this miracle work, but everything God does is well done. Rest in peace."

@Mr G - Comedian was crushed:

"Aaaii man, my hopes and prayers. I literally feel this. I believed in a miracle since the news first broke. I really did. Just shows, our plans are not always God's."

@Eloise Cupido was in disbelief:

"My being has been in shock this whole week. So ‘n bright, fabulous human. Rest well, Bradley."

@Danneline Ramsden said:

"Rest in peace, buddy. I don't have words. You were loved among us all. I salute you."

TV and Film legend Teboho Mahlatsi dies

In another sad Briefly News report, veteran producer Teboho Mahlatsi lost his fight with cancer.

He was the torchbearer of contemporary South African television shows. He co-founded record-breaking shows like Yizo-Yizo, Isibaya, Shaka iLembe and House of Zwide.

