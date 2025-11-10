Miss South Africa 2024 Top 10 finalist Kebalepile Ramafoko shared that her colleague taught her the sokkie dance

Kebalepile is a former Miss Mpumalanga titleholder, who won her first pageant at Hoërskool Erasmus

South African social media users were impressed with the beauty queen's dance moves, making it a proudly South African moment

Kebalepile Ramafoko, who competed in the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, learned the sokkie dance. Images @kebalepile_ramafoko

Kebalepile Ramafoko, a finalist during the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, had fun with her workmates when they taught her the sokkie dance. While she felt more practice was needed, people online were impressed with her moves.

On 9 November, 2025, the former Miss Mpumalanga titleholder (who, according to North-West University, won her first pageant at Hoërskool Erasmus), posted a clip of herself doing the traditional Afrikaans dance on the lawn. She twisted, turned, and dipped with her male colleague.

She told the online crowd:

"From time to time, my colleagues and I know how to have a good time. In this video, they were teaching me how to sokkie, and you can tell I have a long way to go."

Who is Kebalepile Ramafoko?

Kebalepile, a Miss South Africa 2024 Top 10 finalist, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and languages. She is also a skills facilitator with a passion for sport and youth empowerment, believing that sport can transform lives and build stronger communities.

Kebalepile Ramafoko during her time as a Miss South Africa finalist. Image: @kebalepile_ramafoko

South Africans enjoy the sokkie dance

A few local members of the online community went to Kebalepile's comment section, impressed with her moves, given that she was a first-timer.

An amused @brandzeebrandzee shared under the post:

"Proud to be South African. Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie."

@nesiasorensen congratulated the former beauty queen, writing:

"Look at you! Well done. I try and still feel like I have two left feet."

@charmy291 added in the comments:

"You did so well. You are such a natural. I love your energy."

@jeannieshaw0 told Kebalepile:

"You did better than my English husband. Nee, sussie, jy het dit. I love this country."

@malibuzsazsa said to people on the internet:

"Hahaha, awesome! Yes, it is time! We have been dancing to Mandoza and Sister Bathina, now it is time to sokkie."

Kebalepile replied to the TikTok user with a laugh:

"You are so right for this. It’s time we learn all these dance moves so we don’t get left behind."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kebalepile's account below:

