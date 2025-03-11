“We’re Happy People”: South Africans Bond Over Joyful Zulu Dance, SA Digs Rainbow Nation Vibes
- South Africans were filled with the spirit of Ubuntu after a clip of employees at a restaurant partook in some joyful Zulu dance
- The clip showed off many people doing their rendition of the dance, including some enthusiastic white people
- Mzansi loved the energy shown within the clip, with many people sharing the love they have for the country and its people
When it comes to South Africans, having a good time might be etched into our collective DNAs. Sakhumzi Restaurant shared a video of its employees partaking in their interpretation of a Zulu dance in a clip that had South Africans feeling the spirit of Ubuntu.
The Sakhumzi Restaurant Facebook account shared the clip with a caption that read:
"No DNA, just RSA vibes at Sakhumzi Restaurant, our home of champions and legends in Soweto 🌳🥳"
The clip really fits the sentiment of the caption. The video starts off with two white men showing off their version of the dance. The rest of the clip shows off the other employees of the restaurant, with some giving a good example as to what a Zulu dance should entail.
A restaurant with vibes
Sakhumzi Restaurant has been doing quite well for itself according to its Facebook page. The food place has a recommendation rate of 76% based on 2020 reviews. The account loves posting what's happening at the food establishment by sharing pictures of events happening there and happy customers.
Mzansi loved the wholesome vibes the video brought and how South Africans can have a great time together, no matter the ethnic background.
Read the comments below:
Dumsani Ndimande said:
"If Afriforum, Trump and Elon Musk see this video they will say white people in this video were held hostage."
Thabitha Nthabiseng mentioned:
"Black and White we are one. We can’t follow that Apartheid of grannies to control us, we are one."
DJ CharleyB.CRITIC joked:
"Please don't ruin the day by privately calling your fellow Soweto guys there with knives when it gets dark."
Julia Juju commented:
"Afriforum and solidarity plus Trump and Elon Musk they're the only people who have problems."
Masechai Phakoago posted:
"MADIBA magic, Rainbow nation, south Africa belongs to the happiest nation ❤️🌈🎊 Let's remain united until the enemy catches flu 🤣"
Moketi Lentz said:
"This is rainbow nation... Irrespective what we are going through with our government we always stand together and enjoy the moment."
Vusi Mashinini commented
'These are the "Terrible things happening in that country", somebody show him this video!'
