South Africans were filled with the spirit of Ubuntu after a clip of employees at a restaurant partook in some joyful Zulu dance

The clip showed off many people doing their rendition of the dance, including some enthusiastic white people

Mzansi loved the energy shown within the clip, with many people sharing the love they have for the country and its people

The spirit of Ubuntu was in the air when Sakhumzi Restaurant shared a clip of their staff dancing in a Zulu-like fashion. Images: Sakhumzi Restaurant/ Facebook, Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to South Africans, having a good time might be etched into our collective DNAs. Sakhumzi Restaurant shared a video of its employees partaking in their interpretation of a Zulu dance in a clip that had South Africans feeling the spirit of Ubuntu.

Terrible things are happening in Mzansi

The Sakhumzi Restaurant Facebook account shared the clip with a caption that read:

"No DNA, just RSA vibes at Sakhumzi Restaurant, our home of champions and legends in Soweto 🌳🥳"

The clip really fits the sentiment of the caption. The video starts off with two white men showing off their version of the dance. The rest of the clip shows off the other employees of the restaurant, with some giving a good example as to what a Zulu dance should entail.

Watch the video below:

A restaurant with vibes

Sakhumzi Restaurant has been doing quite well for itself according to its Facebook page. The food place has a recommendation rate of 76% based on 2020 reviews. The account loves posting what's happening at the food establishment by sharing pictures of events happening there and happy customers.

The restaurant has shown how much customers enjoy the place to eat and to have a good time. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi loved the wholesome vibes the video brought and how South Africans can have a great time together, no matter the ethnic background.

Read the comments below:

Dumsani Ndimande said:

"If Afriforum, Trump and Elon Musk see this video they will say white people in this video were held hostage."

Thabitha Nthabiseng mentioned:

"Black and White we are one. We can’t follow that Apartheid of grannies to control us, we are one."

DJ CharleyB.CRITIC joked:

"Please don't ruin the day by privately calling your fellow Soweto guys there with knives when it gets dark."

Julia Juju commented:

"Afriforum and solidarity plus Trump and Elon Musk they're the only people who have problems."

Masechai Phakoago posted:

"MADIBA magic, Rainbow nation, south Africa belongs to the happiest nation ❤️🌈🎊 Let's remain united until the enemy catches flu 🤣"

Moketi Lentz said:

"This is rainbow nation... Irrespective what we are going through with our government we always stand together and enjoy the moment."

Vusi Mashinini commented

'These are the "Terrible things happening in that country", somebody show him this video!'

One guy warmed the hearts of many people on social media over his generosity, which was captured on camera.

A determined woman with limb differences has inspired thousands after showcasing her impressive cooking and beauty skills in a heart-warming TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News