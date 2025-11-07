Internet personality Marise Pollard took to her Instagram account to show what life as a mother of two little ones was like

She fashionably rocked a sleeveless puffer jacket, a long-sleeved top, spandex shorts, and sneakers

Members of the online community loved her look and noted that she was multitasking with style

Marise Pollard wowed the internet with her sporty look. Images: @marisepollard

After giving a glimpse of her daughter, Isabella Tanya Pollard, internet personality Marise Pollard, married to Springbok star Handré Pollard, posted about what one of her days as a new mother of two was like. Her sporty look just weeks after giving birth amazed fans.

On 6 November, 2025, Marise shared on Instagram:

"Got dressed somewhere between school drop-off and breastfeeding, whoohoo."

Marise, who has a son named Hunter Andre Pollard, wore a sleeveless puffer jacket, a long-sleeved top, spandex shorts, and sneakers, not forgetting her shades.

Being a mother often means trying to find time for yourself or to complete certain tasks, aside from caring for your bundles of joy. So Marise's mini celebration is nothing short of a victory!

Marise Pollard introduces her daughter

On 21 October, 2025, Marise shared her first video of her precious daughter on Instagram. The camera slowly moved upwards from the baby's feet before revealing her adorable face. Fans of the couple flooded the post with congratulatory messages, wishing the family of four endless joy and happiness.

The Pollard family expanded after Marise Pollard gave birth to her baby girl. Image: @marisepollard

Marise Pollard impresses South Africans

Internet users flocked to the comment section and responded with positivity when they saw Marise on their screens. An abundance of compliments and loving emojis were all that could be seen under the online personality's post.

@mickeylouw said in the comments:

"Enjoy it! I miss those young days. Prosperity."

In awe of Marise's beauty, @mandi_dannhauser stated:

"The prettiest mother of two."

@emma_demmer joked with the new mom:

"Luckily, you have the same shoes on!"

@joanlottering laughed and shared:

"You are multitasking in style."

@aisling_kleyn had Marise's best interests at heart and wrote in the comment section:

"I hope you all are doing so well. You look incredible."

An impressed @galant_milly told people on the internet:

"This lady is looking younger. The two are good to her. Hunter is in charge."

After spotting Marise's furry friend in one of the pictures, @tanyahattinghbotha remarked with a laugh:

"Shame, the dog also looks tired."

Take a look at the Instagram photos posted on Marise's account below:

