Kgomotso and Odwa Ndungane celebrated 14 years of marriage and 21 years together

Kgomotso shared heartfelt words reflecting on their long-standing relationship

Fans were inspired by the pair’s loyalty, friendship, and unwavering commitment

Kgomotso and Odwa Ndungane celebrated 14 years of marriage. Image: @kgomotso_ndungane. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

South Africans are celebrating love and longevity as beloved public figures Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband, Odwa Ndungane, mark a major relationship milestone — 14 years of marriage and an incredible 21 years together.

Ndungane, known for her poise and business acumen from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), took to social media to share a touching tribute to her husband, the former Springbok rugby player who captured hearts both on and off the field. The couple’s milestone post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who praised them for being an example of true partnership in a fast-paced entertainment world.

Ndungane announced her departure from RHOD a few years ago, stating at the time that she did not think she would go the reality TV show route again.

“14 years married, 21 years together! Happy anniversary to us and to a 100 more!” Kgomotso captioned the post, accompanied by a photo of the two looking radiant and in love. See it in full here:

Fans send their congratulatory messages

Fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration, applauding the couple’s commitment and chemistry.

User @tggd_golf wrote:

"Oh, you beautiful people. Happy anniversary."

@siyamazing said:

"Happy anniversary, friends."

@life_of_pi_07 commented:

"Happy anniversary, guys! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness and success."

@petadixonza wrote:

"Congratulations, power couple."

@shannonklynhans commented:

"Congratulations my beautiful friend and Odwa. May God continually bless your marriage."

Another user, @rupertp55_, offered a lengthier comment, writing:

"Congrats. A happy anniversary. May you be blessed with many more years of happiness. Keep shining. You are building a great house and your light reaches many."

Who is Odwa Ndungane?

Odwa Ndungane is widely respected as one of South Africa’s most consistent and disciplined rugby players of his generation. Best known for his time with the Springboks and the Sharks, he built a legacy defined by humility, teamwork, and perseverance. Over a career spanning more than a decade, Odwa earned admiration for his professionalism both on and off the field. His calm demeanor and commitment to excellence made him a role model for young athletes aspiring to represent South Africa on the international stage.

Beyond the rugby field, Ndungane has embraced a quieter life centred on family, business, and mentorship. Ndungane has proven that he also values education after he obtained a Master of Business Administration qualification.

Odwa Ndungane graduated with an MBA. Image: @kgomotso_ndungane, @odwa14. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe also graduated with an MBA

Actress Ayanda Thabethe recently walked the stage to collect her qualification after completing her MBA. A few months ago, Briefly News reported that the influencer and mother of two shared a glimpse of her graduation ceremony at the Henley Business School in London.

At the time, fans and celebrity friends of the actress shared warm congratulations, praising her on the incredible achievement.

Source: Briefly News