On Friday, 14 November, 2025, in the United States, someone may become a billionaire, winning R16 billion (an estimated $965 million)

This will be the 40th rollover since a Mega Millions lottery player won the jackpot in June, 2025

The win will be the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' history, with the most money won being $1.6 billion (R27 124 459 680)

The United States Mega Millions jackpot is at $965 million, approximately R16 billion, after no tickets matched the numbers presented on Tuesday evening, 11 November, 2025. The next draw will take place on Friday, 14 November, 2025, at 11pm Eastern Standard Time (6am on Saturday, 15 November, 2025).

Mega Millions informed players:

"After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday's drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on 27 June, 2025."

The ball numbers that were missed are the following:

10 (white ball)

13 (white ball)

40 (white ball)

42 (white ball)

46 (white ball)

1 (golden ball)

As the prize money climbs to $1 billion, the jackpot becomes the eighth-biggest in the lottery operator's history. On the website, it states that the Tuesday drawing had 809 030 winning tickets across all prize tiers. Three tickets narrowly missed the millions ($445.3 million before taxes if a lump sum was chosen) when they matched five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize.

Top Mega Millions jackpots in history

Below are the largest amounts Mega Millions lottery players have won:

$1.6 billion (R27 124 459 680): 8 August, 2023 $1.537 billion (R26 056 434 080): 23 October, 2018 $1.348 billion (R22 852 357 280): 13 January, 2023 $1.337 billion (R22 665 876 620): 29 July, 2022 $1.269 billion (R21 513 087 083): 24 December, 2024 $1.128 billion (R19 122 744 074): 26 March, 2024 $1.050 billion (R17 800 426 665): 22 January, 2021 $965 million (estimated) (R16 359 439 744) $810 million (R13 731 757 713): 10 September, 2024 $656 million (11 121 028 468): 30 March, 2012

Can you play the Mega Millions lottery from South Africa?

According to Mega Millions' website, one can only play the Mega Millions lottery in 47 localies in the United States: 45 states (excluding Hawaii, Alabama, Alaska, Utah, and Nevada), the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands. A state needs to be selected to receive contact information or a link to that lottery's website.

