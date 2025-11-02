A lucky lotto player secured a major win after taking a chance to win the first lotto jackpot of November 2025

South Africa's national lottery operator announced that there was a winner of the latest Lotto Plus jackpot

Some online users commented on the post about the latest winnings, eager for more information about how the winner secured the cash prize

The national lottery operator took to social media and announced that a lucky player won big. The Lotto Plus One jackpot was worth more than R10 million, and one lucky winner landed all the right numbers.

A lotto winner scored more than R10 million after taking a chance. Image: Olly / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing how much was due to one person overnight. People also shared what they wanted to know most about the lotto winner.

In a post on X, the South African lottery announced the results of the latest Lotto Plus draw for 01 November 2025 had a winner. The lucky Lotto player is guaranteed R13,240,753.60.. They matched six numbers and they were: 01, 12, 21, 24, 49, 56 and bonus ball: 44.

South Africa curious about new Lotto millionaire

People congratulated the lotto winner in the comment section of the post on X. Some people wanted to know the method that the lotto player used to land the win. There are various ways to play the lotto. Tickets can be purchased on most banking apps on mobile phones. Lotto players can either manually select their winning numbers or opt for the quick pick selection.

Lotto winnings that are less than a quarter of a million rand are immediately deposited into the bank account used to purchase the ticket. The lotto winner will have to present themselves at the Ithuba regional offices to claim their win of millions.

Lotto tickets can be bought in person in South Africa. Image: Introspectivedsgn / Pexels

Source: UGC

Physical Lotto tickets are an option too and are available to purchase at most supermarkets as well as fuel stations. Tickets can also be purchased directly on Ithuba's website. See the post announcing the latest Lotto Plus1 winner and read some of the people's comments below:

@broneldamglass1 was amazed by another lotto win:

"Strange how it's always one winner and never multiple winners, aaaaiiii."

@Karabo107285531 was eager to know more about the lotto winners' method:

"What platform did the winner use, and was it a manual or quick pick?"

@Karabo107285531 was happy for the winner:

"Wow, some people are lucky, congratulations ."

@yimbabhekie21 was amazed by the lotto player's incredible luck:

"Some people have lots of luck."

@WeetbixDr commented:

"No way the lotto was won again."

