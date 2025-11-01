A South African who played the lotto has a reason to celebrate after scoring millions by matching all the correct numbers

South Africa's national lottery operator, Ithuba, let people know that yet another person became an organised millionaire

The lotto player is guaranteed several millions in rands, and the win had tongues wagging on social media

A recent announcement by the South African lottery revealed that someone close to October 2025 became a millionaire. The lucky lotto player won several million after taking a chance.

The recent Lotto winner of the Powerball money has amassed sizeable wealth after their luck struck. So South Africans had a lot to say about the latest overnight millionaire.

In a post on X, South Africa's National Lottery operator, Ithuba, announced that a lucky player won Powerball more than R6 million. After matching the numbers of the Powerball, plus the jackpot. One person is set to receive R6,663,250.50. The winning numbers were 17, 25, 28, 34, 39 and Power Ball 20. Per the lotto rules, the current winner must claim their millions within 365 days.

South Africa congratulates lotto winner

Many people commented on the post announcing, the winner, congratulating the new millionaire. Some people shared conspiracy theories regarding the legitimacy of lottery wins. Scandals involving the National Lotteries Commission have fuelled public trust in the lottery operator. The SIU investigated the national lottery, and there were reports of fraud. Public figures, including celebrities, were implicated in a report that indicated their receipt of undue funds.

Often, announcements about a lotto winner go viral, with South Africans questioning their validity. Instances where one winner snags hundreds of millions also draw criticism from the public. Some South Africans started side-eyeing the constant lotto wins. Despite some questions, often, lotto winners who claim their prizes step forward. Many share their heartwarming stories about winning life-changing amounts of money and detailing their plans. See the post of the recent lotto win below:

@mokgosinities sounded sceptical about the latest lotto win:

"One person each and every day or time."

@Lungisani456217 applauded the lotto winner on becoming a millionaire:

"Congratulations to the winner."

@buntudashbakho added their own doubts about the lotto win:

"Each and every week Julie maak seker. (You make sure every week.)"

@KekanaMats42799 wanted to know more about the winner and speculated:

"Another FNB app winner."

@Mykhel_Gh implied there was mreo to the win:

"Ladla icomrade. (The comrade ate.)"

