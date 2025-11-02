Lotto Winner Left With Few Days to Claim Millions As Ithuba Also Searches for Limpopo Winner
- The South African lottery issued another plea for the winner of millions of rands to step forward
- Someone bought a lotto tickets in Johannesburg that is now worth a life-changing amount of money, and it is yet to be claimed
- Several lotto tickets often go unclaimed, and the Lotto shared another unclaimed cash prize with its offices
The Lotto reminded South Africans that there is someone unaware that they are a millionaire. The national lottery operator released another notice about a winning Lotto ticket that is due to expire.
The details of the lottery ticket captured some South African people's interest. The South African lottery's latest attempt at finding the winner of millions left some people envious of the unaware lotto winner.
Rounding off October in 2025, the lotto announced that there is still R2, 284, 810 unclaimed, with Ithuba. The lucky lotto player won their jackpot on 12 November 2024 in Mayfield, Johannesburg. The ticket officially has 11 days left before it expires on 12 November 2025. The winner must claim their winnings within 365 days from the date of the draw.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Limpopo lotto player yet to claim money
The national lottery also shared that there is an unclaimed amount of half a million rand. The Limpopo winner purchased the ticket in Jane Furse, Limpopo. The winning ticket worth R525,421 will expire on 25 November 2025. See the post searching for the winner below:
According to The Citizen, hundreds of millions go unclaimed from winning tickets played in the lotto. In 2023, there was an estimated R174 million that did not get claimed by people who won the lotto. Unclaimed winnings end up with the National Lotteries Participants Trust Fund and are distributed to charity and "beneficiary organisations."
South Africa discusses unaware lotto winner
People shared their reactions to the unclaimed two million. Many speculated about the reason why someone would miss that they won more than R2 million. See the post about the unclaimed lotto cash prize and read some Briefly News readers' comments below:
Jasen Hera made guesses about the winner:
"How about people who play on the app?"
Jody Harms Bentley suggested:
"But they know exactly which area it is. Advertise in that region."
Mpao Kimba Scaiis wrote:
"Imagine you had thrown away the ticket, only to find out you are the winner."
Maureen Moore imagined the worst:
"He/she surely died."
Other Briefly News stories about the lotto wins
- South Africans were touched by a woman who bagged millions after struggling to make ends meet with her unemployed husband for several years.
- People were fascinated by the plans that the man who recently won more than R100 million had for his loved ones.
- A lotto player who won a life-changing amount of money shared what they plan on doing with their career, and people could relate.
- South Africans were touched by a man who won a hundred million, and he shared that giving back to charity would be one of his goals
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za