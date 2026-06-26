Reality TV star Peet Viljoen returned to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for his bail application, which was postponed after he made changes to his legal representation

He confirmed he has terminated his lawyer’s services and plans to appoint a senior counsel who was unavailable

Meanwhile, Mel Viljoen released a statement on her official Instagram account amid ongoing legal troubles for the couple

Peet Viljoen fired his lawyer. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen returned to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 26 June 2026, for his formal bail application. The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star’s case was postponed after he announced new changes to his legal team.

Peet Viljoen made headlines when he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after being deported from the United States. He made his first appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where he was charged with 400 counts of fraud, corruption, forgery and theft. The matter was postponed, and Peet was remanded in custody and transferred to Kgosi Mampuru.

Peet Viljoen's bail bid delayed after legal team shake-up

On Friday, 26 June 2026, the former reality TV personality made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The matter was postponed to 8 July after he indicated that he was terminating his lawyer’s services. Peet Viljoen said he will appoint a senior counsel for his bail application. The matter was postponed after it emerged that the senior counsel, Sita Kolbe, who would apply for Viljoen’s bail, was unavailable.

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The names of Peet Viljoen’s co-accused have been revealed as Resimate Maringa, Dorah Madisha, Wiets Nell, Ronel van Vuuren and Edmund Sibisi. The group allegedly targeted valuable municipal properties and fabricated a paper trail to facilitate illegal transfers to private firms.

The state says no money was ever paid to the City of Johannesburg or Joburg Property Company. Instead, almost R15-million was systematically distributed among Peet Viljoen and his co-accused.

Mel Viljoen apologises after husband’s arrest

While her husband remains locked away in a cell at Kgosi Mampuru, Mel Viljoen took to her official Instagram account and asked for forgiveness.

Mel issued a heartfelt public apology to the people she and her husband, Peet, have wronged in recent years. The disgraced businesswoman took to her Instagram stories to plead for forgiveness, while acknowledging the pain and distress their past actions have caused.

Despite her sincere post, Mel Viljoen's actions have failed to win over sceptical South Africans. For example, after her secret return to South Africa, Mel Viljoen went on a press run. During an interview with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata, Mel Viljoen stormed out after being asked about her criminal charges in the United States.

Peet Viljoen fired his lawyer. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Peet and Mel Viljoen face arrest in the US

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen's legal woes continue to worsen after a US court issued bench warrants.

This means that the controversial couple will be arrested if they ever return to the United States.

Source: Briefly News