Reality TV stars Peet and Mel Viljoen face more legal woes after a US court issued bench warrants

The couple now faces additional legal troubles linked to the Tammy Taylor South Africa franchise saga

Mel Viljoen is reportedly deleting evidence related to a potential SAHRC complaint over controversial comments

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Peet and Mel Viljoen issued bench warrants in the United States. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV stars Peet and Mel Viljoen are still not entirely in the clear in the United States, with both facing arrest if they ever return to the country. This follows a bench warrant issued by a Palm Beach court after they failed to appear for their scheduled hearing.

Peet and Mel Viljoen made headlines for the wrong reasons after they were arrested in Florida in March on shoplifting charges. In the shoplifting case, the couple was released on bail, then immediately arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after it emerged their tourist visas had expired.

After spending nearly three months in detention, the pair sought to leave the country. Mel Viljoen secretly returned to South Africa in May after being granted voluntary departure, while Peet Viljoen also requested deportation for family and health reasons.

Peet was subsequently flown back to South Africa, where he was arrested on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 16 June, in connection with separate commercial crime charges involving more than 400 counts.

US court issues arrest warrants for Peet and Mel Viljoen

Despite their departure from the US, legal proceedings continued in Florida. On Thursday, 24 June 2026, Judge Sarah Willis issued bench warrants for both Peet and Mel Viljoen after they failed to appear virtually in court for their ongoing shoplifting case.

Their attorney, Leonard Feuer, informed the court that his clients were no longer in the United States. Prosecutors then requested a capias warrant, which the judge granted. According to a report by YOU Magazine, the judge issued a non-willful capias.

A non-willful capias indicates that the Viljoens did not intentionally skip court proceedings, but it still allows authorities to arrest them should they re-enter the United States. The couple now face arrest should they return to US soil and will be required to stand trial in Florida over allegations that they stole grocery items, including water, food products, and toilet paper, reportedly worth thousands of rands.

Hawks complete Tammy Taylor saga probe

Back home, more legal trouble is brewing for Mel and Peet Viljoen after the Hawks completed investigations into three cases linked to the Tammy Taylor South Africa franchise saga.

This comes after reality TV star Happy Simelane, entrepreneurs Santhuri Poovalingam and Lea Abvajee, revealed how much money they allegedly lost to the Viljoens during an interview with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata.

The victims of the Tammy Taylor franchise saga, as well as the Viljoens, wait with bated breath for the National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether to prosecute after the Hawks submitted the case dockets.

Peet and Mel Viljoen face more legal trouble. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Another new challenge looms for Mel and Peet Viljoen

Apart from the Tammy Taylor saga, Mel and Peet Viljoen also face a potential SAHRC complaint over controversial comments, as reported by Briefly News.

According to private investigator Anthony Boucher, Mel Viljoen is deleting evidence of the controversial comments on her social media accounts.

Source: Briefly News