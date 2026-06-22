The Hawks have reportedly completed investigations into three cases linked to the Tammy Taylor South Africa franchise saga involving Mel and Peet Viljoen

According to journalist Sli Sebata, the case dockets have been referred to the NPA, which will decide whether to prosecute

The Viljoens also face a potential complaint over their controversial statements and attempts to erase evidence

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Howks referred Tammy Taylor fraud cases against Mel and Peet Viljoen to the NPA. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV couple Mel and Peet Viljoen are once again facing the prospect of another legal challenge, this time linked to the ongoing Tammy Taylor franchise controversy. The saga centres on allegations that aspiring franchise owners and investors paid large sums of money for Tammy Taylor Nails salon franchises or business interests that never materialised.

The latest development comes just days after Mel Viljoen strongly pushed back against victims who spoke out during an eNCA interview. She dismissed their claims, insisting the disputes are contractual in nature and not criminal offences against her or her husband. Mel’s husband, Peet Viljoen, is currently in custody following his arrest in an unrelated case where he is facing 400 charges linked to fraud and other serious offences.

Tammy Taylor fraud cases referred to NPA

On Monday, 22 June 2026, eNCA journalist Sli Sebata, who interviewed Mel Viljoen before she famously walked out after being asked a tough question, shared an update on the Tammy Taylor saga. The journalist took to her X (Twitter) account to share that after years of seeking justice, individuals who allegedly lost money to the Viljoens after purchasing Tammy Taylor Nail Saloon franchise licences may finally get closure.

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According to Sebata, the Hawks have finalised investigations into three cases related to the Tammy Taylor South Africa franchise saga. Former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars Peet Viljoen and Mel Viljoen are accused of selling non-existent franchises to aspiring entrepreneurs. Sebata said that the Hawks have submitted the dockets to the Public Prosecutors' office for a decision.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Tammy Taylor saga development

Sebata’s update gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Seako_T remarked:

“They should have stayed in America and become good citizens😭”

@Sihle_ZA_ said:

“I watched the documentary; these two belong in Prison.”

@askarimahlaka joked:

“- Kat Matlala & Tsakani - Thabo Bester & Nandipha Magudumana - Peet Viljoen & Mel Viljoen. You must have that partner to survive Cyril's economy😭”

@novpeony commented:

“Mel is so beautiful she could’ve literally opened a beauty spa/salon, and women would’ve supported considering the exposure she got on the Real Housewives of Pretoria.”

@Techno_Count said:

“Very long overdue. These people should have been in jail in 2016-2018.”

@ObserverSa85445 alleged:

“Those who pay attention know exactly what’s happening, not that they didn’t do whatever they are accused of! BUT! Yeah.”

SA reacted after the Hawks referred fraud cases involving Mel and Peet Viljoen to the NPA. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Another new challenge looms for Mel and Peet Viljoen

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen face a potential SAHRC complaint over controversial comments and reported efforts to erase digital evidence.

This was revealed by private investigator Anthony Boucher, who is working on about 10 complainants' cases.

Source: Briefly News