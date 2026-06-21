Mel Viljoen responded to the Tammy Taylor saga victims again following their appearance on eNCA

Private investigator reveals challenges in centralising complaints against Viljoens amid ongoing police investigations

The Viljoens face a potential SAHRC complaint over controversial comments and reported efforts to erase digital evidence

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Mel Viljoen made serious allegations against Tammy Taylor scam victims. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen has responded to the victims of the Tammy Taylor saga following their interview on eNCA. The Tammy Taylor saga concerns allegations that aspiring franchise owners and investors paid large sums to Peet and Mel Viljoen for Tammy Taylor Nails salons or interests in their business, but did not get what they paid for.

On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, Happy Simelane, Santhuri Poovalingam and Lea Abvajee sat down with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata and revealed how much they allegedly lost to Peet and Mel Viljoen. After the interview on eNCA, Mel Viljoen broke her silence with a scathing response.

Mel Viljoen hits back at Tammy Taylor victims again

When contacted for comment by Rapport on Saturday, 20 June 2026, Mel Viljoen echoed her previous comments that the complainants do not constitute a criminal offence against her and her husband. She said that these are contractual disputes.

"They are in breach of contract, and we did not steal from them," she told Rapport before adding, "The police are not stupid."

She said the complainants are to blame for their businesses that "didn't work out" and claims that some of the women did not pay the money themselves.

"Those girls must please give you their proof of payments with their names on them, because their boyfriends, sugar daddies and politician boyfriends paid. They didn't pay,” Mel Viljoen said.

She says the complainants should approach the civil courts if they believe they have a case. This is a far cry from their earlier claims that people who bought franchises from them had gotten what they paid for.

SAHRC complaint looms for Mel and Peet Viljoen

In an interview with the same publication, private investigator Anthony Boucher, who is working on about 10 complainants' cases, says the problem is that several cases were reported to the police in different places and are not necessarily handled as one case.

"It makes it tough to get feedback on where the cases stand. We try to get the cases centralised, but it's difficult when the investigators aren't terribly helpful,” Boucher said.

Regarding this, Boucher says the couple is currently trying to erase their digital footprint, especially controversial videos from America, including racist comments about black South Africans. He said that they are reporting the Viljoens to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over their comments.

"We are in the process of filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. We have all the original posts. Since they were released, Mel has started removing many of the posts," he said.

Mel and Peet Viljoen set to be reported to the SAHRC. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen responds to outstanding criminal cases claim

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen addressed persistent rumours that she and her husband have pending criminal charges in South Africa.

Mel also addressed her US arrest for alleged shoplifting, saying she understands the public's criticism and shared why the situation was misunderstood.

Source: Briefly News