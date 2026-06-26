Mel Viljoen has issued a heartfelt public apology to the people she and her husband Peet have wronged in the past years

Taking to her social media page, the disgraced businesswoman pleaded for forgiveness and acknowledged the pain and distress their past actions have caused

The surprise apology comes at the height of the couple's legal troubles following Peet's recent arrest, and despite her apparent sincerity in her statement, her recent actions have failed to convince the public

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Mel Viljoen issued a heartfelt apology amid her legal woes. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected turn of events, a disgraced Mel Viljoen took to social media on 26 June 2026 to express deep remorse for the wreckage she and her husband, Peet, had left behind over the years. The controversial businesswoman openly begged the public for forgiveness, finally admitting to the immense trauma and turmoil their previous actions inflicted on others.

This sudden confession unfolds as the couple faces their most severe legal crisis yet, closely following Peet’s recent arrest.

In the shared statement, Mel wrote that it was "one of the most difficult posts we have ever written," claiming that over the past few weeks, "the Lord has done a profound work in both my heart and Peet's heart."

"Today, we want to take responsibility for our past. To the people we hurt through our videos, our words, and our actions, we are truly sorry."

However, despite her apparent sincerity in her statement, her recent actions have failed to convince a highly sceptical public.

The couple’s legal shield completely crumbled after a disastrous stint in America. Mel and Peet were arrested in the United States for shoplifting. Beyond the theft charges, authorities found that they had overstayed their visit and that their VISAs had expired. Following her voluntary departure, Peet was officially deported and arrested by South African police immediately upon landing back in the country. The disgraced businessman is facing 400 charges of fraud, corruption, and theft.

Briefly News understands that the couple have also been issued arrest warrants by US authorities after they failed to appear in court.

Mel Viljoen claims God had done "profound work" in her and Peet's hearts. Images: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

The Viljoens are entangled in several massive scandals, most notably the alleged defrauding of Tammy Taylor Nails investors. Since arriving back in South Africa ahead of her husband, Mel has gone on several media runs in an aggressive attempt to clean up their image. This included addressing allegations that her husband is racist, yet she has hardly addressed her US arrest or the devastating Tammy Taylor saga during these interviews.

Mel noted in the text, "We understand that forgiveness cannot be demanded; it is a gift. Whether you choose to forgive us now, later, or not at all, we respect your decision."

Unfortunately for the couple, her once-beloved Afrikaans community has completely turned its back on them. With victims demanding justice, the public is refusing to buy into the couple's sudden plea.

Read Mel and Peet Viljoen's apology below.

Mel Viljoen issued an apology to the people she and Peet have wronged. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen pleaded for forgiveness and took accountability for her and Peet's actions. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

South Africans slam Mel and Peet Viljoen

The couple's legal troubles continue to be a major talking point on social media, with users sharing their thoughts on the mess they've found themselves in.

KapteinTro69218 said:

"It's about time. Hopefully these criminals will get prosecuted soon."

JoyMcLaren8 criticised Mel Viljoen:

"Mel said Tammy Taylor nails was her original idea and the American Tammy Taylor stole her idea. Have you ever heard such rubbish?"

GetrudeM wrote:

"The grocery thieves will hate the day they decided to leave for the USA. Pandora box opened."

hustlebunny reacted:

"These two are criminals. End of story."

JusticeLet29824 added:

"Time for these creeps to dance to their music."

Content creator makes skit about Mel Viljoen

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a content creator's skit, mimicking Mel Viljoen's viral outburst at a reporter.

The businesswoman was captured storming off during an interview, and the viral remake of the awkward moment left social media in stitches.

Source: Briefly News