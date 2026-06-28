Reality TV star Zari Hassan's divorce has reportedly taken a dramatic turn after her estranged husband allegedly made demands

According to reports, Shakib Cham Lutaaya wants half of Hassan's wealth and the properties she had acquired while married to him

The latest update sparked a heated debate among fans and critics, with several users believing Shakib was entitled to his ex-wife's wealth, while others argued that he didn't deserve it

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Zari Hassan’s estranged husband is reportedly refusing to sign divorce papers until his demands are met. Image: kampalasfinest_.

Source: Twitter

The highly publicised divorce between Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her estranged husband, Shakib Lutaaya, has taken a dramatic turn as a financial dispute threatens to stall the legal separation.

According to gossipmonger, kenyan.gossip.club, the celebrity boxer is now demanding half of the money and property accumulated during their union before he agrees to sign the official divorce papers.

Shakib, a Ugandan businessman who gained international prominence through his high-profile marriage to the reality TV star, argues that a significant portion of the multimillion-dollar estate was acquired through the couple's joint efforts. The pair had been together for five years and married for three.

However, the Young, Famous & African star, who was previously married to Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, is said to have vehemently rejected his claims. Zari maintained that she had already accumulated substantial wealth and property independently long before entering a relationship with Shakib. Furthermore, she stated that no new property was acquired during their three-year marriage, effectively dismissing his entitlement to any assets.

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Shakib Lutaaya reportedly claims he is entitled to 50% of Zari Hassan's wealth as it was built during their marriage. Image: zarithebosslady, shakib_cham

Source: Instagram

The financial standoff follows Briefly News’ recent report that Zari officially announced the end of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The announcement sent shockwaves through social media, with Shakib initially claiming he was just as surprised by the public breakup notice as the rest of the world.

In the wake of the split, the former couple has scrubbed all traces of each other from their respective Instagram pages, unfollowed one another, and deleted their joint photos.

Critics and fans of the estranged couple across the continent continue to monitor the high-profile separation as the two prominent figures prepare to battle it out in court.

See more about the couple's messy divorce below.

Social media reacts to Shakib Lutaaya's alleged demands

Supporters argued that Shakib Cham Lutaaya deserved his share of the couple's estate.

dave.taf said:

"If there’s no prenup, then yes, he’s entitled to 50%."

beinglelethu wrote:

"He deserves half of everything they acquired together."

mirabel_rare_gold25 argued:

"Then she should give him what he deserves."

Meanwhile, others claimed that not only was Shakib undeserving of 50% of his wife's wealth, but they also believe Zari would never agree.

shannelle_no.5 said:

"Which Zari? That will never happen, boss lady will never make that happen. Boy, bye."

iambetsyting wrote:

"I don't think Zari is that stupid."

ronahnansubuga387 claimed:

"Zari will never because they were not married in community of property."

Emtee reveals he is still married

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee revealing that he was still very much a married man despite launching a new relationship.

The rapper opened up about the reason that his divorce had been stalling, sparking a heated debate on social media.

Source: Briefly News