Linda Mtoba was unmasked as Lady Monster on The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3, leaving the judges completely stumped

The unmasking moment aired on SABC 2 on Saturday, 11 July 2026, with the episodes available on Netflix

Briefly News gained some insights from Linda Mtoba for an exclusive interview following her elimination from the show

Linda Mtoba was unmasked as Lady Monster on ‘The Masked Singer SA’. Image: lindamtoba, themaskedsingerza

Source: Instagram

Celebrated media personality Linda Mtoba has been unmasked as Lady Monster on The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3. The detectives on the SABC 2 hit show had absolutely no idea who was hiding beneath the elaborate pink and orange furry costume, and their genuine shock made for unmissable television.

The dramatic unmasking happened during the second episode, which aired on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 19:00 on SABC 2, and on Netflix.

Linda Mtoba's Lady Monster reveal

When the mask finally came off, on-screen text confirmed what viewers had been desperate to find out: "It's Linda Mtoba." The actress and TV presenter had kept her identity completely under wraps throughout her run on the show.

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Briefly News gained exclusive insights from Linda Mtoba following her elimination, providing fans with a deeper look into her experience on the show.

Watch Linda Mtoba's Lady Monster reveal on Instagram below:

"Wearing the Lady Monster mask made me more confident, because I was not shy of who I am. Nobody knew this crazy costume, so I was just able to be," she said.

On how the show gave her a fresh perspective on her passion for acting, compared to her love for singing, Linda admitted that something inside of her was ignited.

"It definitely ignited something deep in me for singing, I think I might pursue that next," she said.

Hiding behind the mask, especially behind the scenes, can be a bit tricky, as people really do not know one another. But for Linda, at first, she thought maybe somebody would recognise her because of her playful nature. However, she discovered that it is actually a good way of knowing someone.

"I realised what a privilege it is to know someone, and know them like that. I think it's quiet nice that they did not know that about me," she sai eagerly.

When asked how difficult it was to keep Lady Monster a secret from her loved ones, the former The River actress said, "Extremely difficult! All of a sudden, everyone turns into detectives at home, the moment you have something to hide. Everyone is just detecting something. I don't know what's up with that."

Performing in the costume was a completely different territory for Mtoba, who shared that it was extremely hot inside.

"All of us grow up as little girls wanting to be on stage singing. I was able to fulfill that dream so that was very nice!"

Linda Mtoba spoke about the thrilling adventure of being Lady Monster on ‘The Masked Singer SA’. Image: lindamtoba

Source: Instagram

Trevor Gumbi reflects on The Masked Singer

In similar news, Briefly News interviewed Trevor Gumbi, who was the first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3.

On the hit SABC 2 singing competition, the comedian was disguised as Ponte Tower, an iconic Johannesburg building, which had fooled many of the investigators.

Source: Briefly News