American TikToker @alexblumy shared an update on a python that has taken up residence inside the walls of her Zimbabwe home

The protected species cannot be killed and has wedged itself around the home's electrical wiring and water pipes, making removal nearly impossible

She revealed she is about to leave for the United States for two weeks, with no one left at home to keep an eye on the snake

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An American woman in Zimbabwe and a python on the right. Images: © Cyrielle Beaubois/Getty and alexblumy/TikTok

Source: UGC

As reported on by Briefly News, an American woman living in Zimbabwe has given her followers a much-anticipated update on a python that has made itself comfortable inside her walls, and the news is not exactly reassuring.

TikToker @alexblumy posted the video on 20 July 2026. In the update, Alex explained that all attempts to remove the snake had failed. The python keeps only its head visible from a gap in the wall, which means handlers cannot get a proper grip without risking a bite. Even if more of its body were exposed, the snake has coiled itself around the electrical wiring and water pipes running through the hollow walls, making it nearly impossible to pull out safely.

A Protected Guest That Could Stick Around

The situation is complicated further by the fact that the python is a protected species in Zimbabwe. It cannot be harmed or killed; it can only be relocated, but even that comes with no guarantees it will not return.

Alex estimated the snake is somewhere between three and six feet long, which she described as "very small for a python." She also noted that eggs were previously found in the roof, and she now believes the snake may be one of the hatchlings rather than the mother, which she considered a small comfort.

Her biggest worry right now? She is flying back to the United States for almost two weeks, leaving the house unoccupied. "I'm wondering if it's gonna like move in while I'm gone," she said.

Watch the full update here:

Viewers Are Not Convinced She Is Safe

The comment section on her page was full of people who were far less calm about the whole thing:

@Esperanza Roder asked:

"Girl, how do you sleep at night?"

@Darcell Henning pointed out:

"Does a 6ft snake KNOW it can't eat you? Because I can't eat things but I still try."

@Tabitha Mixon, whose husband breeds pythons, warned:

"Yes, it's too small to eat you, but it doesn't know that until it tries. It could still bite, wrap around you really tight and not let go for a while 😳"

More on wild animals

Briefly News recently reported on a heavily intoxicated man in Thailand who caught a wild python and brought it home to play with.

recently reported on a heavily intoxicated man in Thailand who caught a wild python and brought it home to play with. A Mijikenda woman scolded a python at her doorstep as if it were a naughty child, sparking fierce debate online.

A puff adder's terrifying hiss left South Africans in a frenzy after a close-up video went viral.

Source: Briefly News