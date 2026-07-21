"I'm Not Scared": US Woman in Zimbabwe Has a Python Living in Her Wall Before Leaving for the States
- American TikToker @alexblumy shared an update on a python that has taken up residence inside the walls of her Zimbabwe home
- The protected species cannot be killed and has wedged itself around the home's electrical wiring and water pipes, making removal nearly impossible
- She revealed she is about to leave for the United States for two weeks, with no one left at home to keep an eye on the snake
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
As reported on by Briefly News, an American woman living in Zimbabwe has given her followers a much-anticipated update on a python that has made itself comfortable inside her walls, and the news is not exactly reassuring.
TikToker @alexblumy posted the video on 20 July 2026. In the update, Alex explained that all attempts to remove the snake had failed. The python keeps only its head visible from a gap in the wall, which means handlers cannot get a proper grip without risking a bite. Even if more of its body were exposed, the snake has coiled itself around the electrical wiring and water pipes running through the hollow walls, making it nearly impossible to pull out safely.
A Protected Guest That Could Stick Around
The situation is complicated further by the fact that the python is a protected species in Zimbabwe. It cannot be harmed or killed; it can only be relocated, but even that comes with no guarantees it will not return.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Alex estimated the snake is somewhere between three and six feet long, which she described as "very small for a python." She also noted that eggs were previously found in the roof, and she now believes the snake may be one of the hatchlings rather than the mother, which she considered a small comfort.
Her biggest worry right now? She is flying back to the United States for almost two weeks, leaving the house unoccupied. "I'm wondering if it's gonna like move in while I'm gone," she said.
Watch the full update here:
Viewers Are Not Convinced She Is Safe
The comment section on her page was full of people who were far less calm about the whole thing:
@Esperanza Roder asked:
"Girl, how do you sleep at night?"
@Darcell Henning pointed out:
"Does a 6ft snake KNOW it can't eat you? Because I can't eat things but I still try."
@Tabitha Mixon, whose husband breeds pythons, warned:
"Yes, it's too small to eat you, but it doesn't know that until it tries. It could still bite, wrap around you really tight and not let go for a while 😳"
More on wild animals
- Briefly News recently reported on a heavily intoxicated man in Thailand who caught a wild python and brought it home to play with.
- A Mijikenda woman scolded a python at her doorstep as if it were a naughty child, sparking fierce debate online.
- A puff adder's terrifying hiss left South Africans in a frenzy after a close-up video went viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za