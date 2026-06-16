Cassper Nyovest has broken his silence on allegations surrounding the death of his close friend, DJ Sumbody

The comments come months after Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reiterated the police's position on the motive behind DJ Sumbody's murder

A DJ who survived the assassination that claimed DJ Sumbody's life previously confirmed the police's version of events

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Cassper Nyovest addressed DJ Sumbody's alleged criminal ties. Image: djsumbodysa. casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has spoken out about the allegations surrounding the death of his close friend, DJ Sumbody. The rapper also addressed claims that he knew about the late musician’s alleged criminal dealings.

During his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed why Katiso 'KT' Molefe allegedly killed DJ Sumbody, doubling down on the police's stance on the case. On Monday, 15 June 2026, Cassper Nyovest echoed the statement released by DJ Sumbody's family responding to allegations regarding why the producer and club owner was assassinated.

Cassper Nyovest clarifies DJ Sumbody's death

On Monday, 15 June 2026, Cassper Nyovest responded to an X user who suggested that he was aware of DJ Sumbody's alleged links to drug lords and corrupt politicians. The post was captioned:

“One of your closest friends, DJ Sumbody, was in bed with drug lords and corrupt politicians, and you're pretending like you don't know anything.”

See the post below:

In response, Cassper Nyovest rejected the accusation and insisted that he did not know about any alleged criminal activities involving DJ Sumbody or the circumstances surrounding his death. Cassper said he knew DJ Sumbody as a talented entertainer and hardworking entrepreneur, adding that he was just as surprised as many South Africans by some of the allegations that emerged after his friend's death. The post was captioned:

"Like I said, half of the time I’m just as shocked as you about the news. I know nothing about DJ Sumbody’s alleged dealings or his death. I knew him to be a talented DJ and an ambitious entrepreneur, but you don’t believe me, right? Something always has to be fishy with success."

See the post below:

Cassper Nyovest responded to allegations surrounding DJ Sumbody's death. Image: djsumbodysa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Old DJ Sumbody's tweet denying involvement in crime resurfaces

In other news, netizens resurfaced an old tweet by DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, after a report linked his murder to a violent criminal feud caused by a drug consignment that went missing from police custody in Durban.

In the resurfaced tweet, Sefoka laughed off a netizen's suggestion that he had sacrificed people to make his career flourish. DJ Sumbody lightheartedly denied the speculation, saying that his success was a result of his music career. The post was captioned:

"Just had to post this one, he is asking me if I kill people for money. I am just a DJ. Music is my life."

The old post was unearthed by @sa_crime on X shortly after the news report linking DJ Sumbody's death to a missing drug consignment gained momentum.

Surviving DJ exposes criminal networks

While Cassper Nyovest maintains that DJ Sumbody wasn't involved in any criminal activities, a fellow DJ who survived the assassination that killed the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, claims otherwise, as previously reported by Briefly News.

According to the report, the DJ who survived the hit claimed that DJ Sumbody's assassination was allegedly linked to a cocaine theft and escalating gang rivalry in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News