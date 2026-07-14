South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander announced a full review of the ticketing framework ahead of the 2027 season

Alexander rejected accusations of greed, saying SA Rugby recorded a financial loss in 2025 and pricing covered operational costs

The Springboks' next match would be against Wales at Kings Park on 18 July in the final July leg of the Nations Championship

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SA Rugby has committed to a comprehensive review of its ticketing structure once the 2026 Nations Championship season concludes, acknowledging that certain pricing categories require adjustment.

The Springboks will face Wales on Saturday, 18 July at Kings Park Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The association has been facing criticism since the 2026 season kicked off for the Springboks concerning the prices of the tickets to see the games.

SA Rugby defends pricing amid criticism

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander addressed the concerns publicly on Monday, saying the organisation accepts full responsibility for the issue and is determined to create a ticket pricing model that balances affordability with long-term sustainability. He added that the unwavering passion and loyalty of supporters remain at the heart of the sport's continued growth and success.

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He stressed that the pricing strategy was not driven by a desire to maximise profits. SA Rugby recorded a financial loss in 2025, which Alexander said made accusations of "greed" over ticket prices unfounded. He emphasised that the organisation's commercial model exists to finance rugby in South Africa, with sustainability taking priority over profit-making.

Alexander also highlighted the broader economic value generated by Springbok Test matches, describing rugby as a vehicle for national pride and international visibility rather than purely a commercial enterprise.

Ticketing framework to change for 2027

While defending the current approach as a necessary measure to keep events financially viable, Alexander acknowledged the difficulty of striking the right balance between sustainability and affordability.

"It is a delicate balance, but one we are determined to manage responsibly," he said. "SA Rugby will review our ticketing framework for the 2027 season and beyond, and we will implement the necessary adjustments to ensure that our approach remains both sustainable and supporter-focused."

The announcement comes during the inaugural Nations Championship, in which the Springboks are competing against top international sides. South Africa wraps up the July leg of the tournament against Wales at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, 18 July, with kick-off scheduled for 17:40.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News