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A new investigation raised questions about how KNOX Hydration, co-founded by UFC star Dricus du Plessis, is financing a reported £100 million Newcastle United sponsorship deal

The video highlighted the brand's ties to Ignite International and figures linked to Paul Bilzerian, a convicted corporate raider with an unpaid multi-million dollar SEC judgment

The investigation explicitly cleared du Plessis of personal wrongdoing but flagged unanswered questions about the source of funds backing the Premier League partnership

A financial investigation into KNOX Hydration, the South African sports drink brand co-founded by UFC star Dricus du Plessis, has raised serious questions about how the relatively young company is funding a reported £100 million (approximately R2.19 billion) sponsorship arrangement with English Premier League club Newcastle United.

UFC star Dricus Du Plessis co-founded an energy drink brand, KNOX Hydration. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

The investigation, published by YouTube channel Cash N Sport, points to two landmark deals concluded in 2026: the renaming of Newcastle United's training ground in April, followed by KNOX securing the front-of-shirt sponsorship in June. Together, these agreements are valued at roughly £100 million over three years.

Questions around KNOX's financial muscle

At the centre of the investigation is a straightforward question: how does a young brand operating in a competitive and relatively niche market segment generate the cash flow to sustain one of English football's most visible sponsorship packages, while simultaneously expanding into Australia and the United Kingdom?

The investigation argues that KNOX's projected revenues are insufficient to support the deal and notes that du Plessis, as a founder, lacks the personal wealth to bankroll the partnership independently.

As seen in the post below on X.

Official KNOX materials acknowledge a founding partnership with Ignite International, a brand widely associated with social media personality Dan Bilzerian. The investigation turns its focus to Dan's father, Paul Bilzerian, a former corporate raider who carries a lengthy history of securities fraud convictions in the United States and an outstanding multi-million dollar judgment from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The video alleges that Paul Bilzerian has historically structured arrangements involving shell companies and family members to obscure assets while publicly claiming an inability to pay his debts. Adding to the concern, John Schaefer, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Ignite International during a period in which the company faced indictment in related US fraud proceedings, now holds the position of CEO at KNOX Hydration.

The investigation is careful to state that no evidence of personal wrongdoing by Dricus du Plessis has emerged. However, it argues that the presence of individuals tied to Ignite International and the broader Bilzerian legacy within KNOX's corporate structure leaves significant, unanswered questions about the true origin of the funds underpinning the Newcastle United deal.

Briefly News reached out to Dricus Du Plessis and KNOX but had not received a comment by the time of publication.

Watch the full Cash N Sport investigation into KNOX Hydration's Newcastle United deal:

Dricus du Plessis net worth and UFC career

According to The Times of India, du Plessis has an estimated net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. His income is driven by pay-per-view appearances, increased fight purses following his middleweight title reign, and a growing list of endorsement deals.

Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis

Briefly News earlier reported that Spiller shared a lovely post on social media to celebrate the second anniversary of her relationship with du Plessis.

The UFC star is always spotted with his partner at all his bout since they started dating in 2023.

Source: Briefly News