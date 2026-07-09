A former South African Air Force brigadier general received a six-month federal prison sentence in the United States, drawing a sharp reaction online

South Africans described the sentencing as embarrassing, with some questioning whether the punishment reflected the full extent of the charges

The case drew particular attention given the current tensions between South Africa and the United States

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Portia Amyamba is serving time in the US. Images: @PriscaMutema2/ X and Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

A former South African Air Force brigadier general has been sentenced to six months in a United States federal prison, a development that has prompted strong reactions from South Africans on social media.

According to Business Tech, Portia Anyamba was sentenced by US District Judge Thomas A. Varlan on 17 June 2026. She pleaded guilty to operating under the direction of South Africa’s State Security Agency and making false statements on a security clearance application. In addition to jail time, she must serve two years of supervised release and pay a $9,500 fine.

Portia Anyamba operated under South African direction

The investigation revealed that Anyamba maintained contact with a South African intelligence officer who previously served as Deputy Chief of Station in Washington, DC. Federal agents monitored physical meetings between them in Knoxville before intercepting Anyamba and seizing her laptop computer on 7 November 2024. During this period, she falsified an SF-86 questionnaire by hiding her connections to foreign government representatives to obtain advanced security clearance.

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United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III stated that protecting the national laboratory remains a critical priority. FBI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly added that Anyamba knowingly placed national security at risk. When asked by the media to comment on the federal court sentencing, South African deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi stated that there was no comment.

BusinessTech SA reported the sentencing on 9 July 2026, sharing details of the case on X. The post attracted immediate commentary from South Africans, many of whom expressed embarrassment and scepticism over the outcome.

See the original post that sparked the debate:

South Africans react to the sentencing

The case drew swift attention, in part because of the strained diplomatic relationship between South Africa and the United States, which has added weight to any incident involving South African nationals on American soil.

Several users questioned whether the six-month sentence was proportionate to the alleged offence.

@ignis_fatui wrote:

"For some reason, I don't think this is the whole story; otherwise, she would've gotten more than 6 months and a fine."

@EbsaMarket58217 commented:

"How embarrassing a South African spy caught in the USA."

@KingEmm55706302 offered a more pointed take:

"This is more like a chicken poking a lion."

SA reacts after Chinese politician sentenced to death

Briefly News also reported on the recent sentencing of a former Chinese official to death for accepting over R5 billion in bribes, which has sparked a conversation among South Africans regarding their own corruption laws. The stark contrast in punishment has led many to question the accountability measures in place within South Africa, highlighting a growing sentiment for stricter legal consequences for corruption domestically.

Source: Briefly News