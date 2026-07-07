A court in Changzhou, China, took stern action against a former official who accepted more than R5 billion in bribes over 30 years

Verified X user Tumi Sole shared the BBC News report, suggesting what would happen to South Africa if the country had the same laws

South Africans flooded the comments section to weigh in on China's decision and to call for harsher consequences in SA

South Africans are calling for tougher laws after a Chinese official was given the death sentence for accepting R5 billion in bribes. Image: @shanghaidaily (X)/ dragana991

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

A Chinese court's decision to sentence a former city official to death for accepting over $325 million (over R5 billion) in bribes has gone viral in South Africa.

BBC News reported that Yang Youlin (69) was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, abuse of power and money laundering. The story soon caught the eye of South Africans, sparking pointed commentary about the country's own record on political accountability.

Verified X user @tumisole shared the news report about the sentence on 7 July 2026, adding that South Africa would be leaderless if the same thing happened here.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Yang Youlin convicted on multiple counts

The report noted that Yang served in a series of positions within Nanjing city's economic and technological development sectors between 1993 and 2023. A court in Changzhou has now found him guilty of bribery, embezzlement, abuse of power and money laundering. According to state media, Yang exploited his official roles to help individuals obtain engineering contracts, land transfers and financing in exchange for money and valuables.

The court described his offences as ‘of an extremely serious nature’, stating they had caused exceptionally heavy losses to the interests of the State and the people.

Yang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

Death sentences remain uncommon in China

Yang’s case falls under President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has reached into the military, banking and other sectors.

Death sentences for white-collar crime remain uncommon in China, though courts have imposed them in cases involving sums exceeding one billion yuan (over R2.3 billion).

Former finance official Lai Xiaomin was executed in 2021 after accepting 1.8 billion yuan in bribes, while former Inner Mongolia official Li Jianping was executed in 2024 for offences totalling more than three billion yuan.

South Africans weighed in on the death sentence handed down to a Chinese official. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans call for tougher corruption laws

Sole's post drew a wave of responses from South Africans who argued that similar consequences were long overdue at home.

@vusimseleku wrote:

"We need to establish such laws. It can't be this easy to chow government money in SA. We would've been very far as a country if it wasn't for corruption."

@Kwun_N12 observed:

"Here they get rehired into top positions."

@bouga2 agreed:

"Here they are reappointed, and we are told they have repented."

@Mlu_taj said:

"Honestly, why can't we adopt this level of FAFO. Yerrr, people would behave. Else, well, off with their heads."

@StHonorable noted:

"It's funny how the fake Marxists of South Africa quote China whenever they want to prove economic points, but when it comes to sentencing of corrupt officials, they're quiet."

@Honorabledawgs raised a procedural question:

"Do they prove beyond doubt, then execute? Or even based on allegations, you are gone?"

Convicted SARS official warns against corruption

Briefly News reported that a former SARS official shared an emotional account of how corruption led to a 10-year prison sentence and cost her everything.

Speaking at an anti-corruption awareness campaign, Hlengiwe Khumalo revealed that she lost her career, pension, house and car after becoming involved in a criminal scheme.

Khumalo urged South Africans to learn from her mistakes, warning that corruption destroys lives, families, and futures as well.

Source: Briefly News