A video of former President Thabo Mbeki discussing some of the issues in the country has resurfaced on social media

The African National Congress (ANC) member explained who should be blamed for the high unemployment rate in the country

The clip of his remarks, which resurfaced on X amid ongoing protests against foreign nationals, sparked mixed reactions online

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Thabo Mbeki's remarks on undocumented migrants resurfaced, sparking division online. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - A resurfaced video of former President Thabo Mbeki has sparked debate on social media over his comments about undocumented migrants.

The clip, from his address at the 16th Annual Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture, sparked strong and divided reactions from South Africans. Speaking at the event, hosted by UNISA, NCS and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in Cape Town in May 2026, Mbeki pushed back against the narrative that undocumented African migrants are responsible for the country's unemployment crisis.

The former President pointed instead to the economic trajectory following 2009, when growth rates that had climbed to 6% began reversing sharply.

"The levels of high unemployment in this country are not due to undocumented Africans," Mbeki told the audience.

He explained that growth rates in the country grew between 1994 and 2009, but went in the opposite direction from 2009. He added that this wasn't caused by undocumented immigrants. The African National Congress member further suggested that those responsible for the decline were escaping accountability.

"The people who caused that decline, you look at that decline, they are laughing in the corner there. Because we're not pointing at them, but we're pointing somewhere else. It's wrong," he exclaimed:

Thabo Mbeki’s comments resurfaced amid ongoing demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki's remarks resurface amid protests

The clip was reshared on X by user @Absolute_Kganki and gained traction against the backdrop of recent protests in South Africa calling for the removal of foreign nationals from the country. March and March, the movement leading the calls for illegal immigrants to leave the country, gave undocumented migrants until 30 June 2026 to depart.

Many have since returned to their countries, while some remain in South Africa, as they await their governments to repatriate them.

South Africans react online

The video drew tons of comments, with many users dismissing Mbeki's argument and others raising broader grievances about his record in office.

@pagel061 wrote:

"The man is still angry about being removed from power."

@iambongsi responded:

"Lol still blaming Zuma."

@DamaraGumbi said:

"I again disagree with the former president. The crisis of the people is on the ground, not in the conference and boardroom. It's a jungle out there. And further, to discourage people from dwelling and focusing on history, we need to be providing thoughts for the solutions and future plans."

@ResaletengT added:

"Take everything he says with a pinch of salt, he once said HIV doesn't cause AIDS."

@LumkaAsande said:

"This is a sick old man who keeps appearing everywhere, annoying us. His hatred for South Africans is beyond imagination."

Other stories about Mbeki's comments that sparked a debate online

Briefly News has reported on several stories about comments made by Thabo Mbeki, which have sparked a debate online.

In April, Mbeki warned that the collapse of the African National Congress could push South Africa into a crisis.

Mbeki claimed Apartheid intelligence infiltrated the ANC to undermine the democratic progress in the country.

The former president was slammed after criticising the anti-illegal immigration marches in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News