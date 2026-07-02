Fikile Mbalula shared his thoughts on the national shutdown on 30 June 2026 that was called for by March and March

The African National Congress Secretary-General credited South Africans, the police and security services for their actions

South Africans took to social media to push back sharply against Mbalula's characterisation of the event and how it unfolded

Fikile Mbalula weighed in on the 30 June national shutdown, claiming that it failed. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Fikile Mbalula has declared that the 30 June national shutdown, organised by the group March and March, had not succeeded.

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General credited South Africans and security forces for keeping the country running. Speaking at a formal ANC press briefing, Mbalula said the day had passed without the country grinding to a halt.

"The 30th of June has come and gone. As the dust settles, we wish to speak plainly to the nation. They called for a shutdown. South Africa did not shut down," he said.

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Protests were held across the country against illegal immigrants. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula says public services continued

Speaking about the day, the ANC SG said that public services continued uninterrupted throughout the day.

"Our children went to school. Our workers went to work. Our buses, our taxis and our trains ran. Our clinics and our shops stayed open."

He added that the economy had held firm and no significant job losses were expected as a result of the action. Mbalula also thanked the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Border Management Authority (BMA), and the country's broader security apparatus for maintaining order with what he described as "professionalism and restraint."

Where violence, intimidation or looting occurred, he said, the law had taken its course.

South Africans react to Mbalula's remarks

The press briefing drew sharp criticism from many South Africans online, with several arguing that Mbalula had misrepresented the nature of the action.

@Thee_Councillor wrote:

"The March and March leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining non-violence and refraining from looting, and the participants adhered to these guidelines. Now, this stupid imbecile comes here implying that the marchers wanted to engage in looting and then failed."

@Tumi_Hlahane said:

"Fikile Mbalula's comments are completely out of touch. South Africans remained peaceful on 30 June. He seems more interested in pushing a political narrative. It's hard to take someone seriously when they appear disappointed that the chaos they predicted never happened."

@bourgeoisie_d asked:

"Was there a need to even say this as Secretary General of the ANC? Ay, sometimes take the L and shut up. The general public is seeing the benefits of these peaceful protests."

@ts_thandi6189 said:

"This man is so arrogant, it is not even funny. Does he even know how many shops were closed, how many taxis were standing still until the march was finished?"

@Mr_LiverpoolX wrote:

"ANC is so arrogant, guys. I wonder why people still vote for this thing. These guys don't rate us at all."

@PaulMacevele added:

"Mbalula can really be useless indeed. What is wrong with politicians? They just live in a bubble of ignorance. This is very reckless behaviour."

Other stories about Mbalula and immigration

Briefly News reported that the ANC SG has often shared his thoughts related to immigrants in the country.

Mbalula blamed Jacob Zuma for fuelling anti-foreigner violence ahead of the 30 June shutdown.

Mbalula criticised Ngizwe Mchunu after a viral video showed him warmly welcoming a white German immigrant.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clashed with Mbalula in an online spat over his remarks about March and March.

Source: Briefly News